A franchise that has not reached the playoffs since 2017 has a lot of holes to fill. What could the Carolina Panthers do to aid their quarterback situation?. Over a stretch of five seasons from 2013-17 and under the guidance of head coach Ron Rivera, the Carolina Panthers made four playoff appearances. That included three division titles – winning the NFC South with a 7-8-1 record in 2014 – and a 15-1 campaign in 2015 which resulted in a trip to Super Bowl 50.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO