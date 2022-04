The Philadelphia 76ers have put the Toronto Raptors into a hole that they are very unlikely to climb out of. The Sixers won Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, taking a 3-0 series lead. It happened in incredibly dramatic fashion. With just over two seconds remaining in overtime, the Sixers inbounded to Joel Embiid who spun, and hit a fadeaway three-pointer. It was truly an amazing shot for anyone to make, never mind a seven foot tall center.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO