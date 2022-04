Mack Brown and the UNC football program are preparing for a bounce back season in 2022 but will have to do so without one of their top players on defense. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Tomari Fox lost his appeal with the NCAA and is suspended for the entire 2022 season. Fox will be allowed to practice and be with the team but cannot play in any games. Fox used a pre-workout supplement that was not approved by the NCAA, earning a suspension. The hope was that Fox could win his appeal and play for the Tar Heels but Tuesday’s ruling wasn’t in...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO