Lubbock, TX

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Lawsuit filed, deadly officer-involved shooting in Lubbock

By Samantha Jarpe, James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – The family of Jasman Washington filed a lawsuit Monday against the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and several individual officers, including one Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. The lawsuit claimed officers fired 20 shots at Washington, killing him.

UPDATED STORY LINK — Shooting review board found problem after deadly interaction with Jasman Washington

The lawsuit was “for the use of excessive and deadly force resulting in the unlawful killing of Mr. Washington by heavy gunfire and under the color of law in violation of individual rights…”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to multiple agencies regarding the lawsuit and will update coverage with any statements as needed.

In April 2020, officers with Lubbock Police, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and DPS chased after Washington, officials said, in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle chase ended near Regis Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“Area law enforcement attempted to force the vehicle to stop,” officials said at the time. “Washington refused to stop and injured a DPS Trooper. Multiple shots were fired at Washington, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.”

A law enforcement helicopter overhead took video of the chase. (Scroll down to see the video player.) It was actually the second of two related chases.

Video shows gunfire, end of police chase in deadly incident in Lubbock

“Without authorization for use of force, [an officer] chose to ram his vehicle into the Dodge Challenger after it had already come to a stop,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the car was boxed in by law enforcement vehicles. The lawsuit claimed the stolen vehicle moved forward at “slow speed” and an officer was knocked off balance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIfe9_0fE6OB7C00
    Image from video of the incident provided by DPS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZ29x_0fE6OB7C00
    Image from video of the incident provided by DPS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2Npn_0fE6OB7C00
    Regis Street near MLK Blvd. (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnwTX_0fE6OB7C00
    10th Street and Ute Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

“At that very moment, Mr. Washington presented no immediate threat and significant harm to any person or to any of the officers,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said this was because there were no officers or innocent bystanders in his direct path or general vicinity.

However, directly after the vehicle began moving forward, multiple officers began shooting at Washington. This included an officer that used one hand to fire a gun from around a foot away, according to the lawsuit. Video depicted the officer using his other hand to hold the leash of a canine unit while he fired the weapon.

“After the hail of bullet fire, the officers approached the Dodge Challenger and saw Mr. Washington and believed him to be dead,” the lawsuit said. “The officers did not provide first aid once Mr. Washington’s body was removed from the vehicle.”

WARNING: The video may be graphic and difficult for some to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

For damages, the lawsuit asked for the practices that led to Washington’s death to be declared unconstitutional and for training on appropriate use-of-force and de-escalation tactics for all officers employed by the city and LCSO.

A specific dollar amount for damages was not included in the complaint.

EverythingLubbock.com exclusively obtained DPS helicopter footage of the incident from an open records request. Use the video player below to watch.

Comments / 18

Celesta Moore Dickerson
1d ago

Just watched the video again. The family claims unconstitutional use of force?!! Give me a break!! I stand behind the officers. Mr. Washington started taking off again once he was surrounded! He didn't surrender! He put these officers in danger over and over again. He was a criminal. He broke the law. He got what he deserved. There is no wrongdoing here!!

Reply(2)
25
Victoria Schmidt-Wilson
1d ago

You know what needs to be looked at is what did that person do wrong? He must have some something where they had to go on a chase. It’s ridiculous to sue, he was a criminal and should have surrendered.

Reply
20
Wendy Humphrey-Affeld
23h ago

do the crime, do the time. it's called consequences of one's actions. officers did as they have been hired and trained to do. Protecting the public.

Reply
11
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
