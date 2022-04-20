Sarasota County Schools hosting virtual job fair

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools hosts its SCS Virtual Job Fair from April 20-29 to promote 2022-23 instructional vacancies.

While instructional vacancies will not be posted until Tuesday, applicants are invited to introduce themselves and share information with human resources.

After a prospective applicant completes the form, a member of the HR team will reach out via email within two business days.

Applicants will have one-on-one guidance and support from the HR team to complete and submit their applications before vacancies are posted.

For more information, visit https://nowhiring.sarasotacountyschools.site

Questions? Send an email to: recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net.