Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County Schools hosting virtual job fair

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
 1 day ago

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools hosts its SCS Virtual Job Fair from April 20-29 to promote 2022-23 instructional vacancies.

While instructional vacancies will not be posted until Tuesday, applicants are invited to introduce themselves and share information with human resources.

After a prospective applicant completes the form, a member of the HR team will reach out via email within two business days.

Applicants will have one-on-one guidance and support from the HR team to complete and submit their applications before vacancies are posted.

For more information, visit https://nowhiring.sarasotacountyschools.site

Questions? Send an email to: recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net.

South County nonprofits receive grants

VENICE — More than 20 nonprofits received Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation grants to help with everything from free prescriptions to mental health counseling, food and educational field trips for children and families in need.
