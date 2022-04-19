No additional COVID-19 cases linked to Mayor Johnson's inauguration

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson has decided not to seek the state's highest office again. He made the announcement Monday. "After much thought and difficult deliberation, I can share with you that I have decided against another race for governor," Thompson said in a memo released to WISN 12. "This is a very difficult conclusion. After a full life of service and leading and growing businesses, I know I have the vision, drive and vitality to serve another term as governor. Wisconsin needs strong leadership to bridge political divides, care for our most vulnerable, set our economy on a path to succeed in the 21st-century, and again make us the shining star of the nation. I would have brought those qualities and commitment as governor."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO