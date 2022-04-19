ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

No additional COVID-19 cases linked to Mayor Johnson's inauguration

By Matt Smith
WISN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional COVID-19 cases linked to Mayor Cavalier Johnson's inauguration last week. Rep. Gwen Moore announced she tested positive just hours after attending the event....

www.wisn.com

WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12,862 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 330 (since Friday) Total positive cases: 1,402,990. New deaths: 1 (since Friday) Total deaths: 12,862. At least 9,435,414 vaccines have been administered (as of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee Common Council elects first Latino president

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council elects its first Latino president. In a unanimous vote, aldermen chose Jose Perez to be the new leader. Perez has represented the city's south side since 2012. "As the child of Puerto Rican immigrants and a lifelong resident of the near south side,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin sees most new COVID-19 cases in 2 months

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported its most new COVID-19 cases in a single day in more than two months Wednesday. The Department of Health Services reported 1,585 positive tests, the most since Feb. 16. The seven-day average of new cases increased to 762, its highest level since Feb. 24. Test...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee Public Schools reinstates mask mandate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools announced Tuesday night, April 19, that masks will be mandatory for students and staff in all district buildings beginning Wednesday, April 20. MPS says the decision was made after determining a "significant transmission of the virus within the city of Milwaukee." In a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Gwen Moore
WISN

Medical marijuana bill receives public hearing at state Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — An hours-long hearing at the state Capitol renewed the debate over legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin as a majority of states have already done so. The public hearing is the first under a Republican-controlled Legislature on a Republican bill that supporters already say will be re-worked ahead of the legislative session next year.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee property assessments, average 18% increase

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee homeowners should be sure to check the mail this week. Property assessments are headed your way, with an average 18% increase. As home value goes up, some have concern. Because the market for residential real estate was so hot in ‘20 and ’21, real estate prices have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

What’s Causing City’s Rise in Shootings?

Milwaukee, like many other cities, suffered a substantial spike in fatal and nonfatal shootings in the past two years. The most obvious cause was the pandemic and the resulting frustration from shutdowns. The same frustrations seem to be responsible for Milwaukee’s outbreak of dangerous driving. The graph below shows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MPS reinstates face mask mandate after 1 day

MILWAUKEE — Face masks were optional at Milwaukee Public Schools for one full school day. The school district announced Tuesday night that masks will once again be mandatory for students and staff in all district buildings. The policy took effect Wednesday morning. "(At) 8:45 last night to get that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS mask mandate returns, school district announces

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced Tuesday, April 19 that masks will be mandatory for students and staff in all district buildings. The policy will take effect Wednesday, April 20. The decision was made after determining a significant transmission of COVID-19 within the city of Milwaukee. The mask policy is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Report: Black and Hispanic renters are struggling in Wisconsin

Large numbers of Black and Hispanic people in Wisconsin are behind on their rent, according to a new report. The report by HelpAdvisor, an online resource that compiles information largely about federal and state benefits, shows that nearly half of African American renters in Wisconsin are behind on rent. Wisconsin has the highest rate of rent […] The post Report: Black and Hispanic renters are struggling in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

MCTS again requires face masks on buses

MILWAUKEE — Hours after Milwaukee County Transit System said that masks would be optional on buses, County Executive David Crowley said the mask mandate will stay in place. In a news release, MCTS said the decision came out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 cases have increased locally over the past three weeks.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Tommy Thompson decides not to run for Wisconsin governor again

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson has decided not to seek the state's highest office again. He made the announcement Monday. "After much thought and difficult deliberation, I can share with you that I have decided against another race for governor," Thompson said in a memo released to WISN 12. "This is a very difficult conclusion. After a full life of service and leading and growing businesses, I know I have the vision, drive and vitality to serve another term as governor. Wisconsin needs strong leadership to bridge political divides, care for our most vulnerable, set our economy on a path to succeed in the 21st-century, and again make us the shining star of the nation. I would have brought those qualities and commitment as governor."
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
