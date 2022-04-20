Taos man crashes into car, restaurant last Sunday

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a Taos restaurant. Taos County deputies say 20-year-old James Archuleta was driving northbound when he struck another vehicle from behind.

Archuleta then veered off the road and struck the Mantes Chowcard Restaurant. He was arrested for DWI and transported to Holy Cross Hospital. There were no reported injuries to the people of the other vehicle.

