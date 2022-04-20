Taos man crashes into car, restaurant last Sunday
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a Taos restaurant. Taos County deputies say 20-year-old James Archuleta was driving northbound when he struck another vehicle from behind.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Problem intersection in Albuquerque will soon get an upgrade
- KRQE En Español: Martes 19 de Abril 2022
- KRQE Investigates: New Mexico hotels sued by woman who’s never stayed at them
- New Mexico News Podcast: Wildfire Season Sparks Early
Archuleta then veered off the road and struck the Mantes Chowcard Restaurant. He was arrested for DWI and transported to Holy Cross Hospital. There were no reported injuries to the people of the other vehicle.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0