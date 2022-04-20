ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Taos man crashes into car, restaurant last Sunday

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndL5v_0fE6NfMf00

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a Taos restaurant. Taos County deputies say 20-year-old James Archuleta was driving northbound when he struck another vehicle from behind.

Story continues below

Archuleta then veered off the road and struck the Mantes Chowcard Restaurant. He was arrested for DWI and transported to Holy Cross Hospital. There were no reported injuries to the people of the other vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in northeast Albuquerque gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the Maverik Gas Station at 3737 Princeton St. NE. Police say there was a dispute at the gas station and multiple shots were fired. A vehicle backed up during the dispute and hit a gas pump, damaging it along with the back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Taos, NM
Crime & Safety
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
Taos County, NM
Crime & Safety
County
Taos County, NM
Taos, NM
Accidents
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Taos, NM
Taos County, NM
Accidents
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019. Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Krqe En Espa Ol#New Mexico News Podcast#Dwi#Holy Cross Hospital#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

McBride Fire in Ruidoso prompts evacuations; 0% contained, 6,012 acres burned

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are continuing to battle the McBride Fire in Ruidoso. The fire started April 12 along Warrior Drive near McBride Drive. On Thursday, April 14, fire managers transitioned to a type one incident team. Over the next several days, the team is expected to get hundreds more fire personnel working on fire. Roughly 250 people worked the fire through Tuesday and Wednesday.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber disappears after giving ankle monitor to clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction. Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Gallup Police search for missing man and children

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)  Gallup Police are asking the public for help finding a missing father and his children. Police say 35-year-old Myron Mccabe and his two children, 8-year-old Myrah Mccabe and 4-year old Myrus Mccabe were last seen at their apartment around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to New Mexico State Police Myrah and Myrus have both […]
GALLUP, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police identify man shot by officers Tuesday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified Shannon Lee Michael Candelario as the man who shot by officers last night. Police say around 9:45 Tuesday night, officers tracked a stolen vehicle to a Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. They say when officers tried stopping the car, things escalated, and officers fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy