COLUMBIA - Mizzou baseball defeated Missouri State Tuesday night by a score of 6-5. It's the third straight win for the Tigers and their fourth win in their last five games. It was a battle to the end. Heading into the 9th Mizzou led 6 to 4, but the Bears were able to load the bases before Missouri pitcher Austin Troesser walked in a batter making it 6-5.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO