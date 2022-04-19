ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens attend ground-breaking for Dierbergs at Crestwood Mall site

By Kelley Hoskins
 1 day ago

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Dierbergs broke ground Tuesday on a new store at the site of the old Crestwood Mall.

The new 47-acre development will be called Dierbergs Crestwood Crossing. The groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the project kicking off near the same location as the original groundbreaking of Crestwood Mall in 1955.

Tuesday afternoon dozens gathered for the ground-breaking ceremony to bring back to life the former Crestwood Mall site.

Historic images show busy shoppers at Crestwood Plaza before groundbreaking

“My grandmother brought me here as a little kid. So to be able to come back today and have a chance to develop this site, not only me but a lot of people as well,” said Greg Dierberg.

“It’s been vacant for so many years now. We can bring Dierbergs and our rich history to life here in the city of Crestwood. It’s incredibly exciting for us,” said Laura Dierberg-Padousis.

The 47-acre property is located off Watson Road, just east of Sappington Road. The site has been under contract following months of negotiating with the owner.

City leaders said residents are excited to see this area come to life again and will be a part of the redevelopment process.

“It’s exciting. You plan something like this for a long time and when you get to come out today and see all the construction work and all the people, it’s really fulfilling,” said John Eilermann, the CEO and chairman of McBride Homes.

Those in attendance said this is the most exciting piece of ground in the Crestwood area. Mark Zorensky was the original developer of the site.

“It means a lot,” said Zorensky. “This was very close to our family this parcel and to see major development like this and redevelop this, it’s important.”

Crestwood Mayor Grant Mable said the city is thrilled to have two partners who have robust and comprehensive plans for the site.

“It’s something that myself and the board of alderman, city staff have been working on for decades,” Mable said. “We have two great companies that are up to the challenge. They are full steam ahead.”

The Crestwood mall closed in 2013. The new project should be finished in two years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

