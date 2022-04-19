ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie City News

edenprairie.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to compete for Eden Prairie in the Step To It Challenge May 1–28! The...

www.edenprairie.org

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

Faribault Mill is opening a new location at the 50th and France shopping center in Edina. The company is marking its grand opening at 3922 West 50th Street on Thursday, in the new Nolan Mains development. Faribault Mill,which specializes in wool and cotton blankets, apparel and other products. The new...
FARIBAULT, MN
KELOLAND TV

Feed the birds, but clean the feeders, local birders say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ornithologist David Swanson said it’s safe to feed wild birds at yard feeders but it’s important to clean those feeders. Although avian flu has been found in waterfowl and in domestic flocks of turkey and chickens, “I haven’t really heard any evidence the songbirds are getting it,” Swanson said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Hy-Vee Scraps Plans To Build 5 Stores In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee announced it’s scrapping plans to build five retail stores in the Twin Cities. The supermarket giant had initially planned to build in Farmington, Chaska, Blaine, Maple Grove, and West St. Paul. “The sites are not properly situated for the company’s new 150,000-square-foot or larger stores,” a Hy-Vee spokesperson said in a statement. The company will now aim to sell those parcels of land. Hy-Vee is now focusing on projects with larger blueprints that can accommodate new departments including grocery pickup options. (credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images) “We’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Spring Sheep workshop scheduled April 30

DEVILS LAKE -- North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota Extension are teaming up with the Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers (MLWP) to host a Spring Sheep Workshop in Stewartville, Minnesota, on April 30. “We are thrilled to provide a day of interactive discussion of sheep production-related topics for producers,” says...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon. “They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina Residents, Stow Your Mower During ‘No Mow May’

Originally published April 19 EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Looking for an excuse not to mow your lawn? If you’re an Edina resident, the city is offering you a good one. With its “No Mow May” program, Edina is seeking residents in owner-occupied or rented properties to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May. The city said the purpose is “to protect pollinator food and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring.” Residents can register their lawn online, then pick up a yard sign from Edina City Hall to advertise their participation. “Participating in No Mow May supports all of Minnesota’s pollinators – Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” the city said. “Avoiding mowing protects overwinter habitat for native bees, and allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most.” Renters will need their landlord’s consent, the city said. Lawns will need to be back in compliance with city ordinances by June 15.
EDINA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Amazing Benefit of Our Cool Spring This Year in Minnesota

If you'd like some warmer weather to finally arrive in Minnesota, at least there IS one benefit of the cool weather we've been experiencing so far this year. As it turns out, while many of us would like the weather to finally warm up for good this spring here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so would the many mosquitoes that are set to breed this spring. And, the cooler spring weather we've been experience could just mean that there won't be as many of Minnesota's State Bird mosquitoes to bug us later this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
