ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Governor signs outdoor conservation funding bill into law

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJkKU_0fE6Mksv00
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, speaks at a bill signing in the Governor's Mansion garden in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Attending the bill signing were Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, left, House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia, second from left, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, second from right. ROGELIO V. SOLIS I AP

JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves has signed into law a bill that establishes a program to preserve and improve the state's natural recreation areas, which have been chronically unmaintained the last several years.

“This massive new resource will offer protections for our land that will pay dividends for years to come,” Reeves said at a bill signing ceremony outside the Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday.

The law creates the Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, which will be funded through yearly budget bills by the Legislature. It also creates a new stewardship board, which will determine how those dollars should be spent.

The governor will appoint four people to the board; the lieutenant governor will appoint three more. All appointees are subject to Senate confirmation. Several legislators and leaders of state agencies would also sit on the board as non-voting members.

Reeves, who will be required to appoint someone to the board from north Mississippi, said that he intends to put forward his nominees “sooner rather than later,” but would not give a specific timeline.

The board will be tasked with determining which conservation projects receive priority funding and applying for federal grants and matching dollars that go toward improving natural resources.

“We will ensure that we pass on the rich and beautiful natural heritage of Mississippi to our children and grandchildren," Reeves said.

When pressed by reporters, Reeves declined to say which projects he thinks should receive priority funding.

“I don’t want to personally preempt what those seven board members who are yet to be named, what their analysis will be,” Reeves said. “I don’t want to evade your question, but I’m evading your question because I respect the process and respect the seven board members.”

But the first-term governor said that he intends to sign several appropriation bills that would give the department a significant chunk of money to rehab the parks system, which critics say have been woefully underfunded and undermaintained for years.

Newsletter

The Legislature set aside $10 million for the trust fund’s first year to go towards conservation efforts. But after this year, it will be up to the Legislature to determine how much money goes into the fund.

The bill's signing into law bookends a particularly thorny issue lawmakers have wrangled over the past two years that constantly drew heated debate and passive aggressive jabs.

The House’s efforts, particularly led by Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, sought to divert a portion of the state sales tax enacted on sporting goods stores to go toward the trust fund and allow nonprofit groups to be eligible for that money.

The Senate, mostly led by Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, and Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, wanted the program to be funded through an annual legislative spending bill and only wanted the dollars to go toward improving publicly-owned land.

But the two legislative chambers compromised and allowed nonprofit groups to receive the money, which will be appropriated each year by the Legislature.

Despite the previous debate over the trust fund, the legislative leaders shook hands behind the governor and congratulated one another on reaching an agreement.

“I’m absolutely tickled to death that we got this passed,” Whaley said.

Kinkade, who resides in the same county as Whaley, echoed similar sentiments but reiterated that he and House colleagues plan to revisit the trust fund statutes in the future to continue to tweak the law.

“Overall, I’m feeling pretty good about this,” Kinkade said. "This is a firm foundation to build on, but we’re going to revisit it going forward.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
KEYT

California governor signs law making abortions cheaper

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans. The law Newsom signed Tuesday eliminates things like co-pays and deductibles for abortions. It’s the first of more than a dozen bills Democrats plan to pass this year expanding and protecting access to abortion. California and other Democratic-led states are preparing for a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade. A new law in Washington protects people from civil lawsuits while lawmakers in Oregon included $15 million in their budget to help people get abortions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Idaho governor signs bill modeled after Texas’ new abortion law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed a bill modeled after the Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks, becoming the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the restrictions with lawsuits. Under the Idaho law, abortions cannot be performed once...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Tate Reeves
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
Fox News

Jen Psaki 'mischaracterizing' Florida's parental rights bill, says State Senate president

Republican Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Wednesday hit back at White House press secretary Jen Psaki for how she characterized Florida’s parental rights law. "I’m sure Jen can read just fine. This is a four-page bill. This bill has nothing to do with how she is characterizing this bill. I’m sure she has plenty of problems in Washington to take care of and she should leave Florida’s legislation to Florida. If she wants to talk about this bill, she should certainly read it first," Simpson told "America’s Newsroom."
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state Senators and 62 state Representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Bills#Senate
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Week

Oklahoma governor to sign bill making abortion a felony

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) plans to sign into law a bill criminalizing abortion at a signing ceremony Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. The bill, which passed the Oklahoma Senate last year and the House earlier this month, bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Anyone who performs an abortion could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KIVI-TV

Gov. Brad Little signs bill into law to help rural EMS with funding

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little signed HB561 into law Monday, helping to free up money in the state's Emergency Medical Services Fund III. The existing fund only allowed for vehicle and equipment purchases, but the new law opens up what the money can be used for. This law allows funding to be used for training, licensing, communication technology, dispatch services and other costs that does not include personnel salaries.
IDAHO STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
352
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy