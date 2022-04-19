Governor signs outdoor conservation funding bill into law

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, speaks at a bill signing in the Governor's Mansion garden in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Attending the bill signing were Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, left, House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia, second from left, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, second from right. ROGELIO V. SOLIS I AP

JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves has signed into law a bill that establishes a program to preserve and improve the state's natural recreation areas, which have been chronically unmaintained the last several years.

“This massive new resource will offer protections for our land that will pay dividends for years to come,” Reeves said at a bill signing ceremony outside the Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday.

The law creates the Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, which will be funded through yearly budget bills by the Legislature. It also creates a new stewardship board, which will determine how those dollars should be spent.

The governor will appoint four people to the board; the lieutenant governor will appoint three more. All appointees are subject to Senate confirmation. Several legislators and leaders of state agencies would also sit on the board as non-voting members.

Reeves, who will be required to appoint someone to the board from north Mississippi, said that he intends to put forward his nominees “sooner rather than later,” but would not give a specific timeline.

The board will be tasked with determining which conservation projects receive priority funding and applying for federal grants and matching dollars that go toward improving natural resources.

“We will ensure that we pass on the rich and beautiful natural heritage of Mississippi to our children and grandchildren," Reeves said.

When pressed by reporters, Reeves declined to say which projects he thinks should receive priority funding.

“I don’t want to personally preempt what those seven board members who are yet to be named, what their analysis will be,” Reeves said. “I don’t want to evade your question, but I’m evading your question because I respect the process and respect the seven board members.”

But the first-term governor said that he intends to sign several appropriation bills that would give the department a significant chunk of money to rehab the parks system, which critics say have been woefully underfunded and undermaintained for years.

The Legislature set aside $10 million for the trust fund’s first year to go towards conservation efforts. But after this year, it will be up to the Legislature to determine how much money goes into the fund.

The bill's signing into law bookends a particularly thorny issue lawmakers have wrangled over the past two years that constantly drew heated debate and passive aggressive jabs.

The House’s efforts, particularly led by Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, sought to divert a portion of the state sales tax enacted on sporting goods stores to go toward the trust fund and allow nonprofit groups to be eligible for that money.

The Senate, mostly led by Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, and Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, wanted the program to be funded through an annual legislative spending bill and only wanted the dollars to go toward improving publicly-owned land.

But the two legislative chambers compromised and allowed nonprofit groups to receive the money, which will be appropriated each year by the Legislature.

Despite the previous debate over the trust fund, the legislative leaders shook hands behind the governor and congratulated one another on reaching an agreement.

“I’m absolutely tickled to death that we got this passed,” Whaley said.

Kinkade, who resides in the same county as Whaley, echoed similar sentiments but reiterated that he and House colleagues plan to revisit the trust fund statutes in the future to continue to tweak the law.

“Overall, I’m feeling pretty good about this,” Kinkade said. "This is a firm foundation to build on, but we’re going to revisit it going forward.”