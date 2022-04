TOWN OF FRANKLIN (WLUK) -- A woman was killed in when her SUV rolled over Friday morning in Manitowoc County. Sheriff's officials said they were called to Hillcrest Road, east of Highway T, just before 4:45 a.m. They determined a 70-year-old Whitelaw woman was headed east on Hillcrest when she lost control and went off the road. The vehicle hit the ditch on the south side of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 26 DAYS AGO