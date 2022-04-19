WATCH: Goodwill donations are not free for the taking

Police in Antigo are asking for the public’s help as they seek two missing teens who were last seen April 12. The two were reported missing on April 13. In a news release, the Antigo Police Department said 13-year-old Makaila Lenzner and her cousin, McKenzie Bostwick, could be in Rockford, Ill. Police have not specified Bostwick’s age, but family members have described her as a teenager in Facebook posts.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO