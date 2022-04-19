WATCH: Goodwill donations are not free for the taking

Some East Tennessee dry cleaners — including one in Oak Ridge — have partnered with Goodwill Industries-Knoxville Inc. to collect gently used clothing and linens through Project Wear and Share. Now through Thursday, March 31, Daugherty’s Cleaners, 697 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge, will have a donation box...
NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry donated $2,100 to the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry during their March 18 meeting. During the presentation, John Glasgow, who serves on the board for the Free Medical Clinic and is a member of Rotary, thanked the club for the contribution. “There...
Police in Antigo are asking for the public’s help as they seek two missing teens who were last seen April 12. The two were reported missing on April 13. In a news release, the Antigo Police Department said 13-year-old Makaila Lenzner and her cousin, McKenzie Bostwick, could be in Rockford, Ill. Police have not specified Bostwick’s age, but family members have described her as a teenager in Facebook posts.
The brother of a woman who died in an Easter weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau is raising funds to pay funeral expenses for two of the three victims, who were best friends. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan,...
The warrants came just two weeks ahead of the spring election. Ings is on the ballot, receiving more than 57 percent of the vote during the February primary.
DCI officials say this is an active investigation and they cannot comment. The superintendent was criticized by many community members. DCI officials confirm executing three search warrants but wouldn't provide specific information as to where those searches took place.
WBAY spoke to travelers on both sides of the masking debate. Representative Gallagher says he's trying to help the industry retain current drivers and recruit new ones.
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is 9-month-old Wispi, a stunning beauty with distinctive tulip petal ears! Wispi is shy and demonstrates fearful behaviors in the shelter when introduced to new things, so she is looking for a patient, kind adopter to help her build her confidence and acclimate her to new experiences and people. Wispi would do best in a home without children under 13.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you think you’re seeing purple driving down the street, you aren’t seeing things. There are purple streetlights being reported around Wausau. WPS said they’re caused by a minor manufacturing issue. “The traditional color that these lights emit is a blue color and...
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Public School District will have counselors available Tuesday after the death of a twelfth grader. Senior Carl Franz passed away from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Friday. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Carl’s family, as well as our sincere appreciation...
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents and teachers sat in Tuesday as the Shawano School District superintendent heard from community members, who were asking tough questions and criticizing her leadership. Action 2 News reported on Monday night that the district is facing a $2 million shortfall. Superintendent Randi Anderson held the...
Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial for a man charged with murdering his wife in 1975. Students watched as their peers were torn from cars, strapped into ambulances and tested for drunk driving.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are warning of a scammer who they said is impersonating a police officer. Police received a report from a local business earlier this week, about a call that the business owner received. The caller allegedly claimed to be an MPD lieutenant and “spoofed” their phone number so it appeared to be coming from the North police district.
DCI officials confirm executing three search warrants but wouldn't provide specific information as to where those searches took place. After receiving a theft complaint from Goodwill, Appleton Police are reminding people they are not allowed to take donations from the store.
Victoria Prokopovitz disappeared without a trace on April 25, 2013. Her husband, James, was the last person to see her alive.
