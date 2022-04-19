Hundreds drive up for 50 pounds of free food

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With annual inflation at levels not seen in 40 years, hundreds of San Diegans drove to Pechanga Arena Tuesday for 50 pounds of free food.

The line for Feeding San Diego's 18th "Together Tour" wrapped halfway around the arena's outer parking lot, drivers waiting upwards of 40 minutes for volunteers to load their trunks.

"It's worth it because the prices of gasoline, the food, everything's going up," said Yadira Medal, a Chula Vista resident waiting in line. "It's very hard for us to be honest."

Annual inflation in San Diego County is now at 7.9 percent, levels not seen since the early 1980s. Grocery prices are up 10 percent, while the price of gas rose 47 percent from March 2021 to March 2022. While COVID restrictions have lifted and unemployment is back to pre-pandemic levels, Feeding San Diego spokeswoman Alison Glader said the lines at distribution events have gotten longer.

"It's the gas prices being so high, food costs being so high," she said. "If we can just at least help provide food for people that need help at least it's one less thing they have to worry about with everything else right now."

Glader said the food distributed at the event should last a family of four for at least a week. Families with five or more members get double that amount of food.

Feeding San Diego has two more major distribution events this week in East and South County.

