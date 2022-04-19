ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Report looks at how much it pays to get top university grades

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fupyi_0fE6LrmZ00

Graduates with top university grades tend to earn substantially more money – but the size of the “payoff” may also hinge on where and what you study, according to a report.

Women with first-class degrees were earning around £2,200 more than females with upper second-class degrees on average five years after graduating, while men in the same situation earned around £4,100 more, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.

The research, commissioned by the Department for Education , examined the financial benefit associated with different degree classifications.

It found there has been a long-term trend towards higher degree classes awarded in all subjects and at all levels of university selectivity.

The report said: “Earnings differences between those graduating with different degree classes are large.”

For many subjects, the difference between a first and a 2.1 is inconsequential for earnings

Jack Britton, IFS

It said five years after graduation, median average annual pre-tax earnings for both women and men who obtained a lower second-class degree in 2013 were around £3,800 lower than for those who had received an upper second-class degree.

Women with first-class degrees earned around £2,200 (8%) more than women with upper second-class degrees, and men with first-class degrees typically earned £4,100 (14%) more than men with upper second-class degrees.

Payoffs for a higher degree class varied hugely by subject, researchers found.

For men and women studying law or economics, getting a lower second-class degree rather than an upper second is associated with more than 15% lower earnings, whereas there is no significant difference for those studying education or English , according to the report.

Jack Britton, associate director at IFS, reader at the University of York and a co-author of the report, said: “For many subjects, the difference between a first and a 2.1 is inconsequential for earnings.

“However, for others, such as economics, law, business, computing and pharmacology, it is substantial.”

Degree class also seems to particularly matter for those attending the most selective universities and studying subjects where future earnings are highest, the report suggested.

This suggests that access to “elite jobs” is governed by what you study and where you study as well as how well you do at university, the IFS said.

Its research also indicated stark gender differences in the payoff to achieving a first-class degree at a very selective university.

At very selective universities, the average payoff to a first-class degree versus a 2.1 is near zero for women, but very large at around 14% for men, the report found.

This suggests that fewer high-achieving women go on to high-earning careers.

Ben Waltmann, senior research economist at IFS and a co-author of the report, said: “Other things equal, going to a more selective university is good for future earnings, and the fact that few students from disadvantaged backgrounds attend the most selective universities is a barrier to social mobility.

“But that being said, many graduates who get a 2.2 from a highly selective university might have got a higher-paying job had they attended a slightly less selective university and got a 2.1. Prospective students, parents and policymakers should take note.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Working mothers forced to quit over flexible arrangements as bosses ‘reject requests too easily’

Nine in ten people think bosses are able to reject flexible working requests too easily, according to new research.A TUC report, shared exclusively with The Independent, discovered there is a significant amount of support for flexible working among parents and disabled workers.Researchers analysed the responses of almost 6,000 workers who responded to the government’s consultation on flexible working. The trade union warned workers are pushed into cutting hours, taking unpaid leave, or quitting their jobs if they are not allowed to access flexible working. Three quarters of those polled would feel uneasy and awkward inquiring about flexible working at a...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Eight in 10 have workplace pension, figures show

Around eight in 10 eligible employees had a workplace pension in April last year despite the tough economy, data shows.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the workplace pension participation rate in the UK was 79% in April 2021, up slightly from 78% in 2020.In 2012 – the year automatic enrolment into workplace pensions started – participation levels were at less than half (47%).The growth was partly explained by increased public sector employment driven by the response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ONS said.Since the rollout of automatic enrolment in October 2012, the difference in workplace pension participation between the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

615K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy