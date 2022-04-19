ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More than half of disabled people ‘depressed or hopeless’ about finances

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPw0W_0fE6Lqtq00

More than half of disabled people feel “anxious, depressed or hopeless” about financial worries and problems, research suggests.

Leonard Cheshire warned that the pressure on disabled people’s budgets will be “seismic” as the cost of living crisis continues over the coming months, calling for Government support.

Disabled people are eating cold food and washing in cold water to cope with financial pressures, while others are having to wear allergy masks inside as they cannot afford to run the air filters they need for their condition.

Some people are also missing rent payments already due to rising costs, the charity said.

The financial difficulties disabled people are experiencing are leaving 55% feeling anxious, depressed or hopeless, according to a survey for the charity.

From just being able to survive with creative cost cutting, it has now become impossible.

Disabled participant

Some 1,207 working age disabled adults were polled by Savanta ComRes between February 17-21 about their experiences over the past year.

It found that around a quarter had missed meals (25%) or not heated their homes (28%), while a third (30%) had asked for financial help from friends or family.

Some 7% said they have less than £10 a week to pay for essentials such as food after paying for housing and bills.

This equates to 612,710 disabled people when extrapolated to the UK population.

A third of those surveyed said they have £50 or less to live on a week.

The charity said the Government has effectively cut support in real terms by not increasing the amount of benefits people receive in line with inflation.

And changes to the Warm Home Discount will cut eligibility for almost 300,000 disabled people, it said.

Lack of adequate social care is also compounding financial difficulties, with a quarter (24%) of those surveyed saying they have been unable to work due to inadequate social care support.

One disabled person told of how they had been eating food that does not need cooking, wearing the same clothes repeatedly to limit use of the washing machine, and showering in cold water.

They told the charity: “From just being able to survive with creative cost cutting, it has now become impossible”.

I feel like I’m spiralling out of control in costs. It increases my worries in this cost-of-living crisis

University student

Another said they are “stuck at home and socially isolated” because they cannot afford “fun”.

Kyle , a university student who has been using food banks, said: “I feel like I’m spiralling out of control in costs. It increases my worries in this cost-of-living crisis.

“It has impacted my social life. I have to turn down social opportunities. I haven’t got the money to meet up.”

Ruth Owen, Leonard Cheshire chief executive, said: “How can anyone manage a weekly shop with £10?

“Many disabled people face impossible choices and are living day-by-day on a financial knife edge.

Individuals on very low incomes can face unavoidable extra costs daily just to manage their condition. The strain these budgets will be under in the coming months will be seismic

Ruth Owen, Leonard Cheshire chief executive

“The Government needs to recognise this and urgently act to avoid a desperate situation becoming a catastrophe.”

She added: “Individuals on very low incomes can face unavoidable extra costs daily just to manage their condition.

“The strain these budgets will be under in the coming months will be seismic.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “We know that living with a long-term illness or disability can impact on living costs and financial support is available to those with disabilities, or those who care for them.

“We urge people to check whether they are receiving all of the benefits to which they are entitled, and to be aware of the wider support this opens up, including help with transport, broadband or prescription costs.

“In addition, the Government is taking decisive action to help more than 27 million households with rising energy costs, with a £200 reduction on bills this autumn, a £150 non-repayable reduction in council tax bills, and our £1 billion household support fund is helping the most vulnerable with essential costs.”

Comments / 38

Dee
3d ago

Maybe it is because most of them have worked most of their lives and find they physically cannot work and they have to fight for SSDI. They use all their savings while waiting, end up living in their car until it breaks down and then they end up homeless. No lie

Reply(10)
49
Jayne Miller
2d ago

In this country no elderly person, veteran, or disabled person should have to go without anything. These people have paid their dues by working, fighting for our freedom, and by no fault of their own being disabled. This country is pitiful. Start taking care of our own before giving handouts to everyone else!!

Reply(4)
35
Trinetta Kinsey
2d ago

No child left behind what about No people left behind period 💯🇺🇸

Reply(1)
13
Related
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
BBC

Cost of living: 'They don't know what it's like on poverty line'

As the cost of living continues to rise, people are having to make difficult spending decisions over the coming months. On Wednesday Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced he would cut fuel duty, raise the threshold at which people start paying National Insurance, and pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax before the next general election.
INCOME TAX
BBC

New 'passport' helps disabled people get better service

A so-called disability passport has been launched so those who need it can get better service from businesses. It's hoped the Piws scheme will let carriers easily communicate their needs when visiting tourist attractions. The ID card, launched at Anglesey's M-Sparc science park, will bear symbols to show a wearer's...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Uk#Savanta Comres
The US Sun

How much you’ll get in food stamps once emergency SNAP benefits end

IF the Biden Administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration beyond April 15, emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end. SNAP currently provides over 41.5million people with benefits all across the country by giving families a pre-loaded electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card allowing them...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FingerLakes1.com

What is monthly Social Security disability payment?

The Social Security Administration runs two programs to financially support disabled people. Each program offers different payment amounts. Cost of living crisis: Is a recession coming after additional fed rate hikes?. Calculating payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of programs to provide financial support to nearly 70...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security & SSDI: Can I claim both benefits?

Americans are feeling the financial pressure as inflation increases the cost of living, and many are researching Social Security or SSDI benefits. In retirement, people try to claim all the benefits they can, but it isn’t always possible to get every benefit the SSA offers. Even if you can...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

615K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy