Prince Harry tells Hoda Kotb details of secret visit to Queen with Meghan Markle: ‘It was so nice’

Prince Harry has opened up about how much he enjoyed being reunited with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , during his and Meghan Markle ’s surprise visit.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped in the UK, before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the fifth Invictus Games , to see the 95-year-old monarch at Windsor Castle.

The visit marked the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan have been in Europe together since they stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 and relocated to California.

The duke discussed his happiness over the visit, and how it felt to be back, during an interview with Today’ s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where he revealed that it was “so nice” being with the Queen again.

“Being with her was great, it was just so nice to see her. She was on great form, she’s always got a great sense of humour,” the royal said during a preview clip of the interview shared during NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt on Tuesday. “I was just making sure that she is protected and got the right people around her.”

The royal then confirmed that he made the Queen “laugh,” before telling Kotb that he and Meghan had tea with his grandmother.

“It was really nice to catch up with her,” he added.

While Prince Harry has returned to the UK twice since stepping down from the royal family, the visit marks the first time that Meghan has been back since the couple relocated to the US in March 2020.

Elsewhere in the preview clip, Prince Harry opened up about the couple’s new home in California, with the duke telling Kotb that the state now feels like “home”.

Kotb’s full interview with Prince Harry will air Wednesday morning on the Today show.