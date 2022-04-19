2 Utah counties make top 10 most ‘unaffordable’ in U.S.

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that housing in Utah has become pretty unaffordable over the past couple of years. When it came to ranking the most unaffordable counties in the U.S. — two Utah counties made the top 10 list.

A new report ranked the top 26 counties where homeownership has recently become unaffordable and Davis County and Salt Lake County made the cut.

The top 10 counties in the U.S. where housing is no longer affordable are:

Ada County, Idaho Collier County, Florida Travis County, Texas Williamson County, Texas Washoe County, Nevada Douglas County, Colorado Davis County, Utah Larimer County, Colorado Salt Lake County, Utah Kitsap County, Washington

The report says Davis County has a home appreciation price of 34.1% in the last three years. The homes in Davis County cost 73% of one’s income. The median income of a Davis County resident is $36,597 with a median home price of $428, 765.

Salt Lake County has a 38.7% home price appreciation in the last three years with homes costing as much as 77% of a resident’s income. The median home price in Salt Lake County is $449, 365.

Here are the rest of the counties that made the list:

11. St. Johns County, Florida

12. Sacramento County, California

13. Spokane County, Washington

14. Snohomish County, Washington

15. Merced County, California

16. Clark County, Nevada

17. Pierce County, Washington

18. Sarasota County, Florida

19. Charleston County, South Carolina

20. Thurston County, Washington

21. Jefferson County, Colorado

22. Marion County, Oregon

23. Collin County, Texas

24. Maricopa County, Arizona

25. Buncombe County, North Carolina

26. Clark County, Washington

One factor leading to why housing is becoming more affordable has to do with supply chain-related delays and labor shortages that were exacerbated by the pandemic. Homes are not being built fast enough to keep up with the growing demand.

The growing demand for housing can be attributed to increasing rates of remote work. According to a Pew Research Center study , U.S. workers who say their jobs can mainly be done from home (59%) are working remotely all or most of the time. As more Americans don’t have to contend with lengthy commutes, they’re opting for homes outside of expensive cities in more affordable suburbs, where they can find more living space for their money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.