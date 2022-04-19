ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Wacky weather could cause problems for local farmers

By Jamie Sherrod
 1 day ago
Snow and temperatures in the 30s, dipping down into the 20s at night, isn't what many like to see in the middle of April.

That goes especially for farmers like Todd Quick out of Peach Ridge Farms in Grand Rapids. He's been trying to prepare for the spring and summer seasons.

"We're going to put in a few strawberries; we're going to put in a brand-new set of raspberries that are a brand new one that just came out," said Todd Quick.

But, these up-and-down temperatures, sunshine one day and snow the next, could cause some big problems for farmers.

"I was getting ready to start putting in onions, which is ... which will be the first thing I do," said Quick, "and then I'm going to start potatoes, but it's still too far off because the ground is still too cold."

This weekend, temperatures are expected to hit 70 degrees. Quick says that's good news as long as the warmth stays consistent. If it gets too cold after the upcoming heat wave and temperatures go down into the 20s again, he says that could be a big problem. The warm-up will likely cause crops to bloom, but if more cold weather is in store, there's nothing to protect the buds, and they could freeze.

Although the weather is causing a slight delay with planting, Quick is getting as much done as he can in his greenhouse. It's a temporary solution that's also a costly one.

"It costs more to get the greenhouse going and the gas and everything, because you're burning more gas," explained Quick, "and it takes more time; everything takes more time, because everything is all mud constantly."

He says the best thing for plants is the natural sunlight because it helps them grow better and faster. But, with the wacky weather, there will be a bit of a delay this season.

Agriculture Online

Tap into an underground spring for livestock

Springs pop up wherever groundwater flows out of the earth’s surface. They typically occur along hillsides, low-lying areas, or at the base of slopes. Springs can be an excellent source of drinking water for livestock if they’re developed and maintained properly. Noller Herbert is the deputy chief for...
AGRICULTURE
WSAW

Winter weather causes school closings and delays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter weather moving through north-central Wisconsin has caused schools to close or delay start time. Closings include Antigo School District, Arbor Vitae-Woodruff, Elcho School District, Lac du Flambeau, Lakeland Union High School, MHLT School District, North Lakeland School and Trinity Lutheran - Minocqua. Northland Pines...
WAUSAU, WI
Q 105.7

Snow Mold Could A Problem In New York

Now that Spring is here and hopefully, we are done with the snow, the white stuff could still be a problem for your lawn. The biggest issue most lawns have in early Spring is "Snow Mold" and it is back here in New York. Snow Mold is a fungal disease that appears on lawns at the beginning stages of Spring as the snow melts.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Local poultry farmers are monitoring bird flu outbreak

LARSEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The bird flu has made its way to Wisconsin for the first time since 2015. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the outbreak on a large-scale commercial farm in Jefferson County. Almost 3 million chickens have been disposed of in a field. So far it’s the...
LARSEN, WI
