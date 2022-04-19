ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Fact-check: Here's why charges can still be filed against Barry Morphew

By Eric Ross
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14c4z6_0fE6Lcmu00

Despite all charges being dismissed against Barry Morphew in the death of his wife, Suzanne, prosecutors will still have the ability to re-file charges at a later date.

Photos submitted to Denver7

How is this possible?

Since the case was "dismissed without prejudice," a prosecutor or petitioner is not necessarily precluded from re-filing the case at a later point in time, especially if there's new evidence.

Had the case been "dismissed with prejudice," a prosecutor cannot legally re-file the same claim again in court.

There is no statute of limitations to file murder charges in Colorado.

Original story:

The court has dismissed the murder case against Barry Morphew after the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss the case Tuesday.

The defense says the motion to dismiss says that the prosecutors have the possible location of the body of Suzanne Morphew, but that the location is too snowed in to search.

Morphew is accused of murdering his wife Suzanne Morphew in May 2020.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went missing on May 10, 2020, from the Maysville area in Chaffee County after going out for a bike ride and never returning.

Her disappearance sparked several searches in the following months, including more than 135 search warrants executed by investigators.

On May 17, 2020, Barry Morphew posted a video on a Facebook page set up to share updates on the search for Suzanne, pleading for her safe return.

Nearly a year to the day following her disappearance, Barry Morphew was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew Walks Out Of Court After Murder Case Dropped, What Happened To Suzanne Remains Mystery

(CBS4) – Barry Morphew walked out of court on Tuesday no longer charged with the murder of his wife, but it’s not necessarily over. His wife Suzanne has been missing for nearly two years. (credit: CBS) Suzanne’s brother Andrew Moorman told CBS4, “I’m OK with what happened today. I’m all about finding Suzanne. I just want closure for my family.” Iris Eytan, one of Barry’s attorneys, told reporters outside the courthouse in Fremont County, “We are going to get Mr. Morphew acquitted rightfully after a trial we believe we were going to have.” But in a motion, prosecutors indicated they may be able to...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Fox News

Barry Morphew lawyers ask judge to dismiss case, citing 'false testimony': court documents

Lawyers for murder suspect Barry Morphew are again asking a Colorado judge to drop his case, citing falsehoods from prosecutors and law enforcement, according to reports. Morphew was arrested in May 2021 and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and other crimes in connection to the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has not been found, and Morphew has maintained his innocence.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Murder case against Barry Morphew dismissed

FREMONT CO. Colo. (KRDO) -- The murder case against Barry Morphew has been dismissed. The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the murder case against Barry Morphew Tuesday morning. Morphew was accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has never been The post Murder case against Barry Morphew dismissed appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Chaffee County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Chaffee County, CO
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Facebook
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy