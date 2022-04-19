We're Open: Boo-Boo's Sandwich Shop

Boo-Boo's Sandwich Shop on 2nd Street in Walkers Point has a pretty big following when it comes to making sandwiches.

“We love the way we make our sandwiches," says manager Saira Scharpf. "You can’t beat the bread. It’s made fresh daily. I can’t explain in any words how good it is.”

Most people do enjoy the London and Cajun sandwiches, Scharpf shared.

"The Jamaican Jerk is also a fan favorite," Scharpf said. "Most people like getting it spicy with the Jalapenos.”

Boo-Boo's Sandwich Shop is located at 405 S. 2nd Street in Milwaukee. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. They are closed on Sunday.

