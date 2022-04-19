ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

We're Open: Boo-Boo's Sandwich Shop

By Rod Burks
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJWty_0fE6La1S00

Boo-Boo's Sandwich Shop on 2nd Street in Walkers Point has a pretty big following when it comes to making sandwiches.

“We love the way we make our sandwiches," says manager Saira Scharpf. "You can’t beat the bread. It’s made fresh daily. I can’t explain in any words how good it is.”

TMJ4
Boo-Boo's Sandwich Shop in Walkers Point has a pretty big following when it comes to making sandwiches.

Most people do enjoy the London and Cajun sandwiches, Scharpf shared.

"The Jamaican Jerk is also a fan favorite," Scharpf said. "Most people like getting it spicy with the Jalapenos.”

Boo-Boo's Sandwich Shop is located at 405 S. 2nd Street in Milwaukee. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. They are closed on Sunday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Here's When Michael Symon Will Re-Open His Vegas Casino Restaurant

Chef Michael Symon may be known by most people as a television chef, appearing on various cooking competition shows and starring in his own, "Throwdown with Michael Symon." But before he became famous for television, Symon was known as a restaurateur and chef. At one time, he had 21 restaurants under his belt, but in recent years, Symon has closed many of his restaurants. One restaurant that he had closed was his Las Vegas outpost of Mabel's BBQ, at the Palms Casino Resort. But fans of barbecue and Vegas might be happy to hear that Mabel's BBQ was only temporarily closed, and Symon recently announced that it is re-opening (via Instagram).
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Kitchn

Aldi Just Leaked Info on 137 New Groceries Hitting Stores This April — These Are the 10 We’re Most Excited About

Make room in your fridge and freezer. April’s Aldi Finds are coming in cold and ready to eat. We got a sneak peek at the list of what’s to come next month, and the overwhelming theme seems to be minimal prep and maximal flavor. And we are excited about it! There are frozen veggies, snacks, dinners, whole meal kits, and desserts. There’s also a trio of flavored butters that we can’t wait to try. Let’s take a look at our top 10 picks!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay's Burger Chain Might Soon Come To A City Near You

Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.
RESTAURANTS
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
97ZOK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Walkers Point#Cajun#Sandwich Shop
Mashed

The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
NAPLES, FL
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is About To Open His Sixth Restaurant In This City

Chef Gordon Ramsay has restaurants all over the world, from everywhere from Chicago to Seoul (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Now, he's slated to open another restaurant in the fall — another location of Ramsay's Kitchen, which has the unique theme of being modeled after the celebrity chef's personal kitchen and features a wide range of cuisine. The only other location is in Boston, which Ramsay describes as a "premier dining destination."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

West Hollywood’s Exclusive and Wealthy Arts Club High Rise Is Coming Along

West Hollywood’s Planning Commission moved a step closer to approving a new outlet for the London-based Arts Club. In a vote of five to two, the commission approved recent changes to the proposal that will place a nine-story building (spread across the club, retail storefronts, and a public art gallery) at the former site of the historic Hustler store.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Food Beast

This Japanese Starbucks Reserve Has an All You Can Eat Buffet

As reported by SoraNews24, there's a Starbucks Reserve location in Japan that houses an all you can eat buffet. The news certainly is jaw dropping — low enough to accommodate whatever I'd eat there — given that one can eat their fill at a Starbucks, of all places.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Korean BBQ Restaurants In The US

Korean barbecue restaurants take the concept of group dining to the next level. The Korean barbecue experience features tabletop grills flanked by seared meats and an array of condiments. Diners who partake in the Korean barbecue experience are encouraged to explore their food as much as they are to eat it. The cuisine and its communal approach have ancient, historical roots.
RESTAURANTS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

HairSlingers North salon isn't the 'Little Shop of Horrors.' It's the little salon of fun.

A new salon in town where customers can get a haircut, meet a plant called Caroline, and enjoy an eclectic industrial vibe is now accepting appointments. Owner John Emslie opened HairSlingers North, 1835 N.W. Topeka Blvd., at the beginning of March. He said he chose the North Topeka location because of the opportunities it presented. ...
TOPEKA, KS
Mashed

Costco's Adorable Taco Set Dropped Just In Time For Cinco De Mayo

There is a reason why people celebrate Taco Tuesday every week instead of just on National Taco Day — tacos are simply too delicious and too much fun to celebrate only once every 365 days. And why not enjoy this easy-to-make and easy-to-love Mexican street food all year long on any day that you wish? Doing so is nothing if not authentic, according to Professor Steven Alvaraz, who teaches a multi-disciplinary "Taco Literacy" class at St. John's University. "Among Mexican folks, the idea that one day of the week could be reserved for tacos is ridiculous," Dr. Avarez points out, per Thrillist. "We don't need to call it 'Taco Tuesday;' we just call it 'Tuesday.'"
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy