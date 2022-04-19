ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Clemson guard announces transfer destination

By Staff Reports
A Clemson guard who recently entered the transfer portal has revealed where he will finish his collegiate career.

Point guard Nick Honor is headed to Missouri. Honor, who started 35 games over the last two seasons with the Tigers, announced his decision to transfer to the SEC program Tuesday via social media.

Honor, who originally began his career at Fordham, averaged 7.7 points and more than two assists in 33 games this past season. He’s one of two former Clemson guards (Al-Amir Dawes) that have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Clemson has found at least one replacement in the portal so far in former Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who signed with the Tigers last week .

