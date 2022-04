BAY HARBOR — WinSome Women retreats is presenting a line-up of encouraging speakers, and an award-winning musician together with worship and prayer. The popular retreats will take place this spring on Tuesday and Wednesday — May 17-18, Wednesday and Thursday — May 18-19, and Thursday and Friday —May 19-20 at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO