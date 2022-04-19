ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Assemblyman Burgos introduces bill to stop rideshare price gouging during emergencies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liogK_0fE6KUmb00

Bronx Assemblyman Kenny Burgos is pushing for legislation to stop rideshare companies from price gouging during emergencies in the wake of last week's Brooklyn subway shooting.

It is common for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to raise prices during peak hours.

However, Burgo says when the Brooklyn subway shooting left many people without access to subways, ridesharing apps were price gouging as many were desperate for transportation.

Burgos points to several posts on social media that show inflated rates in the Sunset Park area not long after the shooting.

“People were charging hundreds of dollars sometimes for people to go home...people had no choice but to pay these exorbitant fees, and I just think it's criminal,” he says.

In response, Burgos is introducing the Stop Unreasonable Rideshare Gouging during an Emergency Act, or the SURGE Act.

Burgos says this legislation would prohibit companies from implementing surge pricing during declared federal, state and local emergencies, with a $250 fine levied for each violation. However, a state of emergency was not declared during last week's Brooklyn subway shooting.

”You have people who experienced that trauma that day, which is one tragedy in itself, but you have people in the vicinity maybe just going to work, going to school, leaving work, leaving school that are still in that area, that had to pay these surge prices,” Burgos says.

In response to last week's shooting, an Uber spokesperson told News 12, “We disabled surge in the vicinity of the incident shortly following and refunded any rider who experienced surge on any trip that started in Brooklyn from 8:30 a.m. on."

A Lyft spokesperson said in a statement, “Lyft is committed to stepping up during times of need. Last Tuesday morning, in response to the tragic shooting in Brooklyn, we suspended primetime pricing and we adjusted the fares for riders who paid primetime prices when the situation unfolded. We also worked to quickly provide assistance to thousands of riders after these tragic events. We look forward to continuing engaging with all stakeholders to strengthen our role in emergency situations."

Burgos says he intends to speak with ridesharing apps regarding this legislation in the hopes of finding something that works for everyone.

“I still think Uber and Lyft provide a service to our city and our state…and as a business model, I understand they have different scenarios where they make their money. But there shouldn't be a scenario where you capitalize on an emergency,” Burgos says.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
freightwaves.com

About that “driver shortage”

The most polarizing term in trucking is the “driver shortage.”. To drivers, the term often gets them fired up and angry – it makes them feel as if they are a commodity. The trucking industry is one of the most cyclical industries on the planet; it goes through booms and busts.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Subway#Rideshare#Ridesharing#Uber And Lyft
NY1

Man who spotted subway shooter seeks mayor's help

Two men were installing security cameras in the hardware store Francisco Puebla manages in the East Village when Frank James walked by. The alleged gunman who shot 10 New Yorkers on board an N train Tuesday had been at large for nearly 30 hours. “I say, just turn around and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams wants cannabis on NYCHA rooftops. The feds aren’t on board.

Mayor Eric Adams’ vision of erecting cannabis greenhouses on top of New York City’s public housing buildings has run into a significant obstacle: The federal government. At an April 9 panel discussion in Albany, Adams said his team was exploring whether the city could allow cannabis cultivation on the rooftops of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) facilities. The idea, he said, would be to employ NYCHA residents to staff and oversee the greenhouses as the state continues to roll out its recreational marijuana program for adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy