‘Whatever it takes for them to get home.’ Bronx family desperately searches for missing girls

Members of a Bronx family are desperately searching for their 13-year-old daughters who were reported missing last week.

Scarlett Rivera and Mariah Sanchez were reported missing on April 12. Enrique Rivera, their father, and Erica Ruiz, their mother, say they are cooperating with detectives to bring them home safely.

Enrique Rivera tells News 12 that Sanchez is his foster child. He says the morning of their disappearance it was like any other regular day after leaving their home and dropping them off at school.

He says the last time they were seen together was near 151st Street and Macomb Place, leaving a friend’s house. He says they briefly visited to just use the bathroom.

"We want to let them know that we love them, we want them to come home. Whatever it takes for them to get home,' said Rivera.

The New York City Administration for Children's Services says the safety and well-being of children and youth in their care is their top priority. They say they are collaborating with foster care providers, the NYPD and investigative consultants at this time.