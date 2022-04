SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Monday marked the 116th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco, and while a mighty city has risen from those ashes, some remnants of that time have survived and may hold lessons for the housing problems we face today. You’ll find them in all parts of the city. They’re usually the smallest home on the block but they represent a big part of San Francisco’s past. After the earthquake and fire wiped out most of the city, it faced a catastrophic housing crisis. Homeless people were living in tents on the streets and officials were...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO