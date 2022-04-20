ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Fast-food prices hit highest increase in 41 years

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Cardone
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSlNA_0fE6JnZJ00

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) – It’s going to cost you a little more to get a side of fries with your meal at your favorite fast food restaurant.

The National Restaurant Association is reporting a seven percent increase in fast-food prices over the last 12 months – the highest price jump in decades. The association reports the last time prices jumped this high was over 40 years ago.

Signs can be found at a St. Louis drive-through letting customers know food costs more than the menu price during overnight hours, Nexstar’s KTVI reports .

“I keep being surprised that they continue to rise,” Homewood, Alabama, resident Tish Patton said. “I just think it’s important that those businesses continue to thrive. I would rather see them open and thriving than struggling and failing.”

Student debt to be erased for 40K borrowers, 3.6M brought closer to cancelation: Here’s why

There was a mix of reactions in Homewood Monday about higher fast-food prices. Many people told Nexstar’s WIAT off-camera they weren’t willing to spend more than $10 for a fast-food meal. For Mason Sykes, he said he didn’t want to spend more than $12.

“It’s crazy,” Sykes said. “It’s just everything’s going up in the past year. I guess it’s all correlated to inflation, gas, groceries, fast food. We’re all taking a hit.”

University of Alabama Business Professor Dr. James Cochran said it’s all driven by gasoline. For instance, it takes a lot of gasoline just to transport wheat to a restaurant.

“Any time there’s a rapid increase in the cost of gasoline, you’re going to see something like this happen,” Cochran said. “As long as supply is less than demand for gasoline, we will continue to see inflationary pressure.”

‘Do not buy that house before talking to me,’ sign in Virginia reads

Cochran said many people depend on fast food because of price, proximity and accessibility, but the tool we have as consumers is to buy less gasoline to switch up that supply and demand.

“It’s not going to come down simply through reducing demand to where the prices were a year ago,” Cochran said, “We’re going to have an influx of supply in order for that to happen.”

Cochran said it’s going to take time for fast-food prices to come down, but for some families, these prices have already hit the tipping point.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
Matt Lillywhite

Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Shropshire Star

Food bank expecting 'huge increase' in demand amid rising energy prices

One of Shropshire's biggest food banks says it is anticipating a "huge increase" in demand with hard-pressed donors now becoming users of the service. There has been concern at the impact of increasing petrol and energy prices, with the Government facing repeated calls to provide more help ahead of the Chancellor's Spring Statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Fast Food#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Wiat#Nexstar#Ktvi
MyArkLaMiss

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOLR10 News

19-year-old in Mountain View charged with 1st-degree murder, arson

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.– A 19-year-old from Mountain View was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and arson following an investigation into a fatal residential fire. Jacob Hearne, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19. Authorities were investigating a fire at 330 Falck Street in Mountain View that resulted in the death of 62-year-old Phyllis Schweinel. […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
Axios

Fertilizer prices soar, posing risk of further food price increases

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
AGRICULTURE
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced for illegally keeping firearm in home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is sentenced to seven years in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing a firearm. On Oct. 5th, 2021, twenty-six-year-old Kyle Vaughn pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Sept. 26th, 2019, Greene County deputies surveilling Vaughn’s apartment saw the suspect […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

St. James stabbing suspect sentenced to 23 years

ST. JAMES, Mo.– One of two suspects charged in the death of a man at a motel in St. James has been sentenced to 23 years in jail on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was first charged in April 2021 after Donald Wethy, 36, was found dead in the parking lot of Economy Inn in […]
SAINT JAMES, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy