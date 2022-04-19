3 Scenarios Where the "Wait and See" Method Could Be Hurting Your Business

Barely nine months ago, McKinsey & Company released a shocker of a study. It began benign, surveying some 500 senior leaders and more than 5,000 of their employees to gather impressions about the future of work, at an elusive moment when the pandemic briefly appeared to be ebbing. With a wise nod to the reality of a world clearly bent on remaining uncertain, 75% of employees not only saw hybrid as permanent, but believed that the meaning of hybrid would continue shape shifting. The shocking part came from the folks tasked with leading those employees: 75% of leaders said they believed the exact opposite. In stark contrast, senior leaders spoke of a rapid return to normal and of normalcy lasting for a good long time. Stark, to be sure, but given that at the very moment they were asked the so-called Great Resignation was in its third straight month, the divergence was more accurately jaw dropping.

