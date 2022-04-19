ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 Scenarios Where the "Wait and See" Method Could Be Hurting Your Business

By David Finkel
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a business owner, there are always decisions to be made. You have vendor issues, new suppliers to vet, marketing decisions that need to be made, customer service issues that require solutions and a myriad of other things that require your attention on a daily basis. And at times, it can...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why the Best Startup Employees Are Leaving Their Jobs

Heads up. The most talented people at your company are looking for a better job somewhere else. And with all the job-hopping and Great Resigning going on over the past 12 months, it's fair to assume that it might even be you. Case in point: "Paul" is a startup leader...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

What Are the Top 5 Grocery Store Trends Distributors Are Noticing?

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, grocery stores have had to really pull their weight in order to survive. Now that vaccinations are available and more and more people are able to leave their homes and re-enter society, supermarkets are upping their game to bring consumers back into their stores. Here are the top five ways shops are doing this, and distributors are taking notice.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Martin Lewis says you should check your savings account as soon as possible

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

4 Most Common Interview Questions to Avoid (and 4 You Actually Want to Ask)

With college graduation approaching, a surge in job openings and more people switching jobs or re-entering the workforce, asking job candidates the right interview questions is critical to make the most of the job interview. On the other hand, asking inappropriate interview questions can spell trouble for employers and lead...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Business Owner#Ux
Inc.com

This Is the Number 1 Reason 65 Percent of Businesses Fail in the First 10 Years

During the downswing of the pandemic, UCLA student Manaav Mehta launched a business. It wasn't complicated or grandiose, but it fit the moment: a platform called Bolo that allowed students to carry on seamless conversations about coursework, extracurricular activities, and college life without the headache of setting up different processes and tools for different use cases. Even better, it connected to the school's database and was entirely secure.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Business Travel Is Poised to Pick Up--But It Isn't Back at Pre-Pandemic Levels Yet

Business class seats are filling up, but not quite at the levels they did in 2019. There are a few factors to blame for the sluggish return. Covid-19 variants have not only caused many workplaces to delay their return to the office, but two-thirds of companies say they've pushed back their business travel plans, and 15 percent are "seriously rethinking" their travel policies more generally. The recent end of mask mandates across airlines may also play a role in how businesses consider their travel plans in the year ahead.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

How to Grow Your Enterprise with Content Marketing

By Kristopher B. Jones, a serial entrepreneur and investor. Kris is the Founder of 2020 SEO Agency of the Year Finalist LSEO.com. Content marketing is a small part of email marketing, one of the main ways many businesses grow today. After all, you cannot fully market to your customers if you do not have any content to send them. The content itself comes in many forms, including newsletters, blogs, videos, interviews and case studies.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The Mindset You Need Before You Go All In on the Metaverse If You Want to Succeed

Businesses are ready to bet the farm on the metaverse. But to be successful, you need to channel your inner venture capitalist. Here's why. The metaverse is one of the hottest topics of conversation in 2022. After a pandemic-enforced two years of being "extremely online," the conventional wisdom seems to be that we're all perfectly primed to live and work in a virtual world. At least, that's what the Big Tech companies seem to think. Businesses are now being urged to explore the metaverse and capitalize on what Goldman Sachs says will be an $8 trillion market.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
Inc.com

Why Startups Focus Too Much on Solutions

Almost two-thirds of Americans want to start a business. Just take a spin through Inc.com and you'll see no shortage of startup success stories and multimillion-dollar exits. Pair that with the recent Great Resignation, and you have a recipe for an entrepreneurial heat wave, backed up by the record-breaking 5.4 million new business applications filed in 2021.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

'Significant or Ceremonial:' Apply This Test, or Forget Having Impact

Barely nine months ago, McKinsey & Company released a shocker of a study. It began benign, surveying some 500 senior leaders and more than 5,000 of their employees to gather impressions about the future of work, at an elusive moment when the pandemic briefly appeared to be ebbing. With a wise nod to the reality of a world clearly bent on remaining uncertain, 75% of employees not only saw hybrid as permanent, but believed that the meaning of hybrid would continue shape shifting. The shocking part came from the folks tasked with leading those employees: 75% of leaders said they believed the exact opposite. In stark contrast, senior leaders spoke of a rapid return to normal and of normalcy lasting for a good long time. Stark, to be sure, but given that at the very moment they were asked the so-called Great Resignation was in its third straight month, the divergence was more accurately jaw dropping.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

My Employee Misses Too Much Work ... But Always Has Reasons

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. My employee is missing too much work, but...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy