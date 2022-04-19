Catching up with Frankie V from Channel 933

Teddy’s purpose on “Black Ink Crew” has been debated. “Black Ink Crew” star Teddy is no stranger to criticism from fans. In fact, many have questioned what his purpose actually is on the show. Interestingly enough, Ceaser credits Teddy as being one of the main reasons why the show came into existence. And as Ceaser goes through his ups and downs personally and professionally, it’s Teddy’s support he requires. Sometimes Teddy will even get involved in Ceaser’s feuds and make them his own. He did just that when Ceaser fell out with Alex. The two men jumped him. This was a moment Teddy received a lot of backlash from fans.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 DAYS AGO