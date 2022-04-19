ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Of COVID They Sing: SF Choral Society Presents Chiayu Hsu Premiere

By Janos Gereben
sfcv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Choral Society opens its 2022 season with Handel’s Dixit Dominus, and the world premiere of To a Lost Year by Taiwanese composer Chiayu Hsu, a work commissioned by the organization. Led by SFCS Artistic Director Robert Geary, the program will be presented at San Francisco’s...

www.sfcv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Hamilton College presents Masterworks Chorale on April 5

CLINTON — G. Roberts Kolb will return for one last performance as he conducts the Hamilton College and Community Masterworks Chorale and Symphoria in Johannes Brahms Ein deutsches Requiem, “a requiem for humankind,” on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. The soloists...
HAMILTON, NY
Herald-Tribune

Urbanite Theatre presents a world premiere with 'A Skeptic and a Bruja'

The supernatural plays a significant role in Rosa Fernandez’s new play, “The Skeptic and the Bruja,” which will receive its world premiere April 1 at Urbanite Theatre. The play tells the story of Priscilla, who buys an old house in the middle of nowhere with the idea of turning it into a lucrative bed-and-breakfast. When mysterious things begin to happen, she calls in the hosts of a ghost-hunting show to investigate. None of the women is prepared for what happens next.
SARASOTA, FL
operawire.com

The Dessoff Choirs Presents New York Premieres of Cantatas by Margaret Bonds

The Dessoff Choirs will continue its season celebrating African American composer Margaret Bonds on April 28, 2022. The one-night-only concert comprises the New York premieres of the orchestral versions of two neglected Bonds cantatas, Credo inspired by W.E.B. Du Bois’s essay and Simon Bore the Cross, a collaboration with Langston Hughes.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Two Lands & an Unquenchable Curiosity – Composer Huang Ruo and his Music

Chinese-born composer Huang Ruo, gifted with the ability to transcend the conventional lines between East and West through aesthetics and cultural symbolism, uses his music to inspire and question assumptions about Western culture, exoticism, and the notion of musical and cultural otherness. Instead of conveying two cultures through music, his...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Deadline

9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Click here to read the full article. Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below. The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Britten
Person
Handel
the University of Delaware

REP presents World Premiere YEAH BABY by Theresa Rebeck

The University of Delaware's Resident Ensemble Players is thrilled to present a new cutting-edge comedy written by the exceptionally talented writer/director, Theresa Rebeck. Theresa Rebeck is a familiar name to theatregoers from her work on Broadway (Mauritius, Dead Accounts, Bernhardt Hamlet, Seminar), off-Broadway (The Understudy, Downstairs, Seared), and as creator of NBC’s hit series SMASH. YEAH BABY is the fourth premiere of Rebeck’s at the REP, following O Beautiful, Fever, and a new version of The Bells.
THEATER & DANCE
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES
Time Out New York

The Little Prince, now on Broadway, has some surprising NYC roots

In The Little Prince, author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry writes, “All grown-ups were once children, but only few of them remember that.”. That idea is the thread that director-choreographer Anne Tournié and librettist-co-director Chris Mouron (who also performs as The Narrator in the show) are following in their musical stage adaptation of the novel, playing a limited run at the Broadway Theatre until August 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choral Music#Music Festival#Music Community#Art#Taiwanese#Sfcs#First Unitarian Church#City Box Office#Yale School Of Music#Duke University
98.3 The Snake

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC
Wyoming News

Cheyenne Symphony Friends present 'Tunes, Taps and Apps'

The Cheyenne Symphony Friends invite you to a fantastic evening of local microbrews and appetizer pairings in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on April 30th at 5:00 PM at the Atlas Theatre. This event includes four tasting-sized signature beers, one each from Accomplice Beer Company, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Danielmark’s Brewing Company and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, each paired with a chef-created appetizer from Taste of the Plains. Learn...
CHEYENNE, WY
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
Deseret News

The importance of in-person singing at Easter (and all year round)

For many churches, this weekend will include a milestone on the path back to normalcy after a devastating pandemic: the first in-person Easter services with congregational singing. In 2020, most churches were entirely virtual for Easter, which took place mere weeks after COVID-19 hit American shores. Last year, in-person services...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
RELIGION
operawire.com

Philharmonie de Paris Cancels MusicAeterna’s Concert

The Philharmonie de Paris has canceled musicAeterna’s upcoming concert on May 4, 2022. In a statement, the orchestra said, “It is with regret that we inform you about the cancellation of the musicAeterna concert in Paris. A rich and elaborate program ‘The Sound of Light’ consisting of the extracts from the Baroque operas and ballets by Jean-Philippe Rameau requires the participation of musicians from different countries and an extended rehearsal period. In the current conditions of logistical constraints and the overall uncertainty, the implementation of this project is not possible.”
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy