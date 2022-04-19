Panthers LB Damien Wilson arrested on assault charge

Damien Wilson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Frisco police charged Wilson with an assault with bodily injury of a family member. Wilson, 28, was also arrested for assault in 2017. No grand jury indictment came from that incident, however.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, told the newspaper Wilson showed up at her apartment drunk and threatened to kill her while holding a tire iron. Wilson then choked a friend of Sokolosky’s who was with her that night, according to Sokolosky. Wilson followed the two women into Sokolosky’s apartment, where the alleged choking occurred, before getting back into his car and attempting to run Sokolosky over with the vehicle.

The seven-year NFL veteran smashed Sokolosky’s laptop and caused damage to her patio. The woman shared photos of the destroyed computer and patio damage with Frisco police, Williams notes, adding she obtained a protective order against Wilson. Wilson’s attorney denied the woman’s allegations.

The Panthers signed Wilson to a two-year, $6.9M deal last month. Carolina is Wilson’s fourth NFL team, following stints in Dallas, Kansas City and Jacksonville. Wilson started in both Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV for the Chiefs and was a 17-game starter with the Jaguars last season. This arrest could lead to a suspension for the former third-round pick, whose Panthers spot may be in jeopardy after this development.