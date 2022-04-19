ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Get your tickets for the Red Shoe Shindig on April 29th.

By Brandi Driggers
everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — The Ronald McDonald House of Lubbock...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater Opens Friday, April 29th, 2022

Nights at the drive-in are back at the end of the month. It's official, the US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 29th, 2022, and gas up the car. As of now, the three double features for the opening day have not been announced but will be available on Monday, April 25th.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s New Whip’d Pies Dessert Shop Opens Soon

Back in February I told you about a delicious new dessert place that's coming to 114th and Quaker. Fast forward a couple months, and it looks like the time is now. It's a new local individual pie delivery company called Whip'd Pies. They will be serving up creamy whipped pies that are topped with layers of sweet goodness, including syrups, cookie crumbs, candy and more. Their pies are a little over three inches in diameter and will fit in the palm of your hand, so it's perfect for any kind of occasion.
LUBBOCK, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Ronald Mcdonald House#Live Music#The Red Shoe Shindig#The Ronald Mcdonald House
FMX 94.5

Linda’s Cafe Is Now Open at New Location in Lubbock

Back in March, we told you that Linda's Cafe was moving to make way for the new H-E-B supposedly coming to Lubbock. Well, good news for everyone, Linda's Cafe is back and open once again at a new location. Linda's Cafe serves up Filipino food right here in Lubbock and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Daddy Yankee Plays Orlando for the Last Time? Get Your Ticket Info Here

Announcement of Daddy Yankee from his websiteImage credit: Canva. Daddy Yankee has had quite a year so far starting with performing at Dick Clark's Rocking New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest from his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico and then just 2 months later released an album and called it a career. On Sunday, March 20th, 2022, we heard a lot of social media chatter about a surprising announcement coming out of the music world, as the "King Of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee indicated he was retiring via a message on his website and other social media platforms.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
FMX 94.5

7 Rage-Inducing Things About Lubbock

Anger is bad, but it happens. I have a new list for you about some things that will make you mad if you think about them (or worse experience them) too much. I've mixed so real with some silly ones here, but I think you’ll be able to relate.
LUBBOCK, TX
MySanAntonio

Take a look inside the $338M Moody Center for basketball, concerts in Austin

On the afternoon of Monday, April 18, the Moody Center opened its doors to the media for a first-look at what will be the replacement for the outgoing Frank Erwin Center. Upon first glance, it is a gorgeous, state-of-the-art replacement for the much-maligned concrete fortress that is now the former home of University of Texas men's and women's basketball.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Salvation Army starts Victory Sports Ministry soccer league

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s branch of the Salvation Army will begin their Victory Sports Ministry soccer league on Saturday, April 30th. The soccer league will host its opening ceremonies on April 30th at 8:30 a.m. Semi-finals and Finals will occur on May 28th around 8:30 a.m. On Sunday, May 29th from 1 p.m. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Austonia

Texas THC: What you can legally get in Austin this 4/20

Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air?. This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend —and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy