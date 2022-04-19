Get your tickets for the Red Shoe Shindig on April 29th.

Nights at the drive-in are back at the end of the month. It's official, the US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 29th, 2022, and gas up the car. As of now, the three double features for the opening day have not been announced but will be available on Monday, April 25th.
See a world of pure imagination come to life this week at Bass Concert Hall. "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" makes its Austin debut, and we had the pleasure of chatting with THE Willy Wonka, played by Cody Garcia about this fantastical stage musical. Follow us on Instagram...
A new family-owned business is now open right outside of Lubbock. Peach Tree Smoke House Woodfire Grill was started by a local family and has been a dream in the making for five years. You can expect great service from the family and everything home-cooked. It's a passion of this...
Back in February I told you about a delicious new dessert place that's coming to 114th and Quaker. Fast forward a couple months, and it looks like the time is now. It's a new local individual pie delivery company called Whip'd Pies. They will be serving up creamy whipped pies that are topped with layers of sweet goodness, including syrups, cookie crumbs, candy and more. Their pies are a little over three inches in diameter and will fit in the palm of your hand, so it's perfect for any kind of occasion.
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
Tickets are now on sale for the biggest concert weekend in the Tri-States this summer Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival! Here is the breakdown of ticket information and how you can purchase them. We here at 97.9 KICK-FM, a Townsquare Media station, are so pumped to once again be sponsoring Hannibal Bar-B-Q...
Many of us have been in this situation before. It's a holiday, you've spent all day or at least a good chunk of the day with family, and now you're on your way home. As you're driving home, you think, 'I could go for a quick snack or a soda or an iced tea from a fast food place.' You just don't know what's open.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Amarillo is among the largest cities in Texas and is famous for its western heritage and classic restaurants. Keep reading to discover the 5 best American restaurants to visit in the city.
A little less than a year ago, one of Lubbock's familiar faces kissed television news goodbye to take on the more flexible role of writing remotely from home while taking care of her sweet baby boy. Heidi Waggoner is now back in the media, but taking on a slightly different role.
Back in March, we told you that Linda's Cafe was moving to make way for the new H-E-B supposedly coming to Lubbock. Well, good news for everyone, Linda's Cafe is back and open once again at a new location. Linda's Cafe serves up Filipino food right here in Lubbock and...
Announcement of Daddy Yankee from his websiteImage credit: Canva. Daddy Yankee has had quite a year so far starting with performing at Dick Clark's Rocking New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest from his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico and then just 2 months later released an album and called it a career. On Sunday, March 20th, 2022, we heard a lot of social media chatter about a surprising announcement coming out of the music world, as the "King Of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee indicated he was retiring via a message on his website and other social media platforms.
Anger is bad, but it happens. I have a new list for you about some things that will make you mad if you think about them (or worse experience them) too much. I've mixed so real with some silly ones here, but I think you’ll be able to relate.
On the afternoon of Monday, April 18, the Moody Center opened its doors to the media for a first-look at what will be the replacement for the outgoing Frank Erwin Center. Upon first glance, it is a gorgeous, state-of-the-art replacement for the much-maligned concrete fortress that is now the former home of University of Texas men's and women's basketball.
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s branch of the Salvation Army will begin their Victory Sports Ministry soccer league on Saturday, April 30th. The soccer league will host its opening ceremonies on April 30th at 8:30 a.m. Semi-finals and Finals will occur on May 28th around 8:30 a.m. On Sunday, May 29th from 1 p.m. […]
Some people are accident-prone and used to bandages, stitches and trips to the hospital. I'm not one of those people. So when I ended up in the emergency room last Friday with a bad concussion and in need of stitches, it was a very new experience. Friday, April 8th started...
Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air?. This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend —and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Chair At A Time held its annual “Wheelchair Madness Fundraiser” basketball game, Wednesday and KAMR Local 4 News staff joined in to play. One Chair at a Time said it works for the inclusion of those who are handicapped in the community and aims to improve their quality of life […]
