Get your tickets for the Red Shoe Shindig on April 29th.

Back in February I told you about a delicious new dessert place that's coming to 114th and Quaker. Fast forward a couple months, and it looks like the time is now. It's a new local individual pie delivery company called Whip'd Pies. They will be serving up creamy whipped pies that are topped with layers of sweet goodness, including syrups, cookie crumbs, candy and more. Their pies are a little over three inches in diameter and will fit in the palm of your hand, so it's perfect for any kind of occasion.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO