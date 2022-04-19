ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints to meet with WR Jarvis Landry

By Sam Robinson
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were connected to Landry early in free agency, but the five-time Pro Bowler soon visited the Falcons and has been continually mentioned as a candidate to return to the Browns. A Cleveland return remains in play, per Fowler. But Landry will huddle up with the Saints first.

Having cut Emmanuel Sanders and having seen Michael Thomas’ injury timetable pushed back to the point he missed the entire season, New Orleans featured perhaps the NFL’s worst receiving corps last season.

Thomas is back in play for the Saints, who will feature a new play-caller for the first time in 16 years. Pete Carmichael’s offense could certainly use additional help at receiver, given Thomas’ issues staying healthy over the past two seasons.

