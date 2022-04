DENVER (CBS4) – The Justice Department has filed an appeal that seeks to reverse a judge’s recent ruling that ended the nation’s mask mandate on public transit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had asked the department to appeal the decision, issuing a statement Wednesday that the mandate “remains necessary for the public health.” (credit: CBS) Here in Colorado, the COVID testing positivity rate is on the rise again, nearing 5%. As fewer public places and agencies are requiring masks in our state as well, Dr. Reggie Washington says we’re not completely out of the woods yet. “Omicron is still...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO