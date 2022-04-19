ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Billings, Bowman, Divide, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Divide; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches and ice accumulations around a few hundredths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Far western North Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy falling snow and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near whiteout conditions will be possible at times.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Labette; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility will be around one quarter of a mile due to dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Western and Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong Late Season Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow this Evening Through Friday Morning .A strong late season storm will bring heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra through Friday morning. Snow levels will be lowering to around 5000 feet this morning. Travelers should be prepared for very difficult mountain travel conditions with chain controls and possible road closures. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities with whiteout conditions at times. Lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 4500 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during this mornings commute. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, with localized amounts 3 feet or more, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through 11 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility with whiteout conditions at times. Power outages will be possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible, with 12 to 18 inches possible in the Bighorn and Pryor Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy