Inyo County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Mojave, CA
City
Barstow, CA
County
Inyo County, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
#Mojave Desert#In The Desert#Extreme Weather#Wind Advisory#State Road 127
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Poinsett FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads, including over Teton and Togwotee passes.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 RED FLAG WARNING FOR EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 214. * Timing...Noon to 8 PM MDT Today. Then extreme fire weather conditions expected late Friday morning through Friday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. On Friday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...Around 15 percent today, and 9 to 14 percent on Friday. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami and Southeast Gila County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley; Reeves County Plains; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT/12 PM MDT TO 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO THE PRESIDIO VALLEY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE WESTERN PERMIAN BASIN AND UPPER TRANS PECOS SOUTHWARD TO THE PRESIDIO VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ward, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and Presidio Valley. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Interstates 25 and 90.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appanoose, Butler, Grundy, Hardin, Jasper, Marion, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appanoose; Butler; Grundy; Hardin; Jasper; Marion; Marshall; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Western and Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND THE EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .While winds today are not expected to be as strong as the past few days, widespread breezy to windy conditions are still forecast to redevelop in the northeast highlands and across much of the eastern plains. The continued above normal temperatures, very dry air and unstable conditions will create critical fire weather again today. There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday. Strong to damaging winds will impact all of northern and central New Mexico on Friday while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains and the West Central Highlands Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

