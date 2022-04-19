Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND THE EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .While winds today are not expected to be as strong as the past few days, widespread breezy to windy conditions are still forecast to redevelop in the northeast highlands and across much of the eastern plains. The continued above normal temperatures, very dry air and unstable conditions will create critical fire weather again today. There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday. Strong to damaging winds will impact all of northern and central New Mexico on Friday while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains and the West Central Highlands Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.

