New York City, NY

Nicki Minaj Releases 'We Go Up' Video Featuring Fivio Foreign But Threatens Album Delay

By Michael Saponara
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj has been busy getting back in the studio to start off 2022. She headed back to Brooklyn to recruit drill rhymer Fivio Foreign for “We Go Up” in March and less than a month later the NYC natives are spinning the block for a gritty visual, which arrived on...

hiphopdx.com

