ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

DJ Envy Says 'I Did Feel Guilty' About Gia Casey's Traumatic Face Slashing In New Book

By Amber Corrine
HipHopDX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExclusive – In the days of social media, where things happen quickly and people barely have time for real relationships, RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey and Gia Casey have been able to triumph through many moments that almost broke them. With 20 years of marriage and counting, growing celebrity status, a devastating...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Envy
HollywoodLife

Wesley Snipes’ Kids: Meet The Star’s 5 Children & Their Mothers

The ‘Blade’ star has five kids between his two marriages. Find out more about all five of Wesley Snipes’ kids here!. Wesley Snipes, 59, has been a movie icon for over 30 years. Since his first big screen appearance in the Goldie Hawn sports comedy Wildcats in 1986, he’s gone on to star in tons of classic, beloved including the crime drama New Jack City and the sci-fi thriller Blade. Throughout his career, Wesley has been married twice. His first wife was April Dubois from 1985 to 1990, whom he had his eldest son with, and his current wife Nakyung “Nikki” Park, whom he has four kids with. Wesley has opened up about how fatherhood affected the way that he played the character General Izzi in the comedy Coming 2 America in a March 2021 interview with Fatherly. “General Izzi is a reflection of my children and their influence and impact on me. The timing, humor, the way they played things, the nuances. What you’re seeing in my joy is a reflection of them and their effect on me,” he said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiphopdx#The Breakfast Club#Instagram A
Page Six

Raven-Symoné loses 40 pounds by kicking sugar with wife’s ‘fantastic cooking’

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Broke a Major ‘RHOA’ Rule by Getting Together

Long before they became the power couple behind Bravo’s Kandi & the Gang, stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were two single, hardworking professionals focusing on their careers. When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Kandi in Season 2, she was raising her then-6-year-old daughter, Riley, while engaged to Ashley “AJ” Jewell. However, shortly after getting engaged in January 2009, the couple called off the wedding — and in October of that same year, AJ tragically died after sustaining head injuries during a fight.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Drama: Todd Tucker Calls out Kandi Burruss’ Daughter + Kenya Moore & Kandi Clash

Kenya Moore is back on bad terms with Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. In fact, reports claimed that multiple feuds took place during filming. And one of the biggest feuds fans will see unfold will take place between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. During season 13, Marlo and Kenya were able to hash things out. Both apologized for the nasty things they have said and done in the past. Marlo even admitted that she understands she went too far when she taunted Kenya about not having a relationship with her mother. In return, Kenya apologized for taking over Marlo’s wig launch event.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy