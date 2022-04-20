Neb. Examiner: Three more put names to Herbster allegations

The Nebraska Examiner reported Tuesday that three more individuals are now putting their names forward to confirm allegations of sexual assault against Charles Herbster.

Herbster is in the thick of a primary race for the Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska. The winner of that primary will be considered the favorite to win the general election in Nebraska.

3 News Now reached out to each of the three individuals who spoke to the Nebraska Examiner on record and all confirmed their original statements.

In the Nebraska Examiner: Three people speak on the record to confirm allegations of groping by Charles Herbster

State Senator Julie Slama said she was groped by Herbster at a 2019 Douglas County Republican event. She said he reached up her skirt. She brought up the incident before the Nebraska Legislature in February but did not name Herbster at the time.

Read the original report: GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations

The Herbster campaign continues to deny the allegations.

They told 3 News Now: "Nothing reported by the Nebraska Examiner today changes in any way Charles W. Herbster's denial of any wrongdoing. At both events referenced in the article, Team Herbster staff members were present. Based on interactions and conversations there, anyone with common sense would doubt the credibility of these accusations. This is nothing more than an attempt to revive a failed political hit job."

The take from the Nebraska Republican Party also remains unchanged. Executive Director Taylor Gage provided the same statement from Chairman Dan Welch that was used last Thursday: "The sexual assault allegations that have been reported on in the media are serious. Without casting judgement [SIC] in this matter, the NEGOP condemns all forms of sexual assault and believes any allegation must be investigated appropriately. Per the NEGOP Constitution, the party remains neutral in the Governor's primary. Republican voters will examine these allegations as they weigh all the candidates in the race as the May 10th primary approaches."

Learn more: Political world reacts to accusations that Herbster groped state senator, other women

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox