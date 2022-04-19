Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Returns This Week With First Post-Oscars Episode

Click here to read the full article.

Jada Pinkett Smith ’s Red Table Talk is returning to on Wednesday for its first episode since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last month. Watch a trailer below.

Season 5 of the Daytime Emmy-winning digital talk series, which also stars Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris, will kick off with guest Janelle Monáe. The LGBTQ+ advocate and eight-time Grammy nominee reveals why she no longer sees herself as a woman and what inspired her to come out at age 32.

Other S5 guests include Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin; the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide this year; and “The Tinder Swindler” victim Ayleen Charlotte. Also, Smith siblings Willow, Jaden and Trey take over the table for their first solo episode.

But there’s no mention of The Slap in the trailer or other promo materials, so there’s no telling whether Pinkett Smith or anyone will address it Wednesday or later in the season.

Each episode of Red Table Talk is shot at the Smith’s family home, where the passionate and opinionated hosts bring their unique perspectives to real issues affecting real people. The series — which won a Daytime Emmy last year for Outstanding Informative Talk Show — is produced by Westbrook Studios, with Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez, Meghan Hoffman and Jill Van Lokeren serving as executive producers.

Here is the Season 5 trailer: