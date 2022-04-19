ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Returns This Week With First Post-Oscars Episode

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMPYh_0fE6Hndj00

Click here to read the full article.

Jada Pinkett Smith ’s Red Table Talk is returning to Facebook Watch on Wednesday for its first episode since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last month. Watch a trailer below.

Season 5 of the Daytime Emmy-winning digital talk series, which also stars Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris, will kick off with guest Janelle Monáe. The LGBTQ+ advocate and eight-time Grammy nominee reveals why she no longer sees herself as a woman and what inspired her to come out at age 32.

Other S5 guests include Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin; the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide this year; and “The Tinder Swindler” victim Ayleen Charlotte. Also, Smith siblings Willow, Jaden and Trey take over the table for their first solo episode.

But there’s no mention of The Slap in the trailer or other promo materials, so there’s no telling whether Pinkett Smith or anyone will address it Wednesday or later in the season.

Each episode of Red Table Talk is shot at the Smith’s family home, where the passionate and opinionated hosts bring their unique perspectives to real issues affecting real people. The series which won a Daytime Emmy last year for Outstanding Informative Talk Show — is produced by Westbrook Studios, with Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez, Meghan Hoffman and Jill Van Lokeren serving as executive producers.

Here is the Season 5 trailer:

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 9

Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
Person
Janelle Monáe
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Red Table Talk#Facebook Watch#Lgbtq#Westbrook Studios
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Video of Will Smith's frustration with wife Jada Pinkett Smith resurfaces after Oscars slap scandal

Footage of a tense moment between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced in the wake of the actor's now-viral slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars. On Thursday, a 2019 clip from one of Pinkett Smith's past Instagram Live videos was posted to Reddit, showing the "King Richard" star growing frustrated with his wife when she brings up the couple's past marital struggles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy