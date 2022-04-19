‘Three Billboards’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ Actress Kerry Condon Joins Liam Neeson & Ciaran Hinds In Thriller ‘In The Land Of Saints And Sinners’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Better Call Saul actress Kerry Condon is joining Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds in thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners , according to sources.

No word yet from the production but we understand filming gets underway imminently in Ireland.

Set in a remote Irish village, Neeson will play a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy actor Hinds was recently Oscar-nominated for Belfast .

Screenplay comes from Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans.

Producers include Philip Lee, Markus Barmettler and Bonnie Timmermann. Finance comes from Facing East and RagBag Pictures. Bleiberg/Dimbort is handling international sales while CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing domestic.

The film will re-team Neeson with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz. That movie topped the U.S. box office last year.

Condon, who lends her voice to the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in Avengers: Endgame , Infinity War and Age of Ultron as well as in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain American: Civil War , is also known for movies including Angela’s Ashes and Dreamland and TV series such as Rome , Ray Donovan , Better Call Saul and Luck . Upcoming she has Martin McDonagh’s new movie The Banshees of Inisherin.

Condon is repped by Curtis Brown Group, ICM and Framework Entertainment.