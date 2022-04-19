ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand to join colleagues on overseas trip to discuss Ukraine

By Emily Nadal
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Some local senators, including New Jersey’s Cory Booker who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will be going on an overseas trip to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other topics.

Booker will be joined by U.S. Senators representing New York Kirsten Gillibrand and Mondaire Jones as well as Mark Kelly from Arizona.

The group will visit Germany, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, India and Nepal while meeting with foreign leaders and U.S. troops on the eight-day trip.

“This strong congressional delegation will have the opportunity to meet with U.S. military leadership and troops in Poland in order to learn how the U.S. can continue to support Ukraine and our NATO allies against Russia’s unprovoked and unwarranted war,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

The lawmakers withheld further information due to security concerns.

In February, Booker spoke out against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, calling it an “outrageous violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty” and endorsing “broad and severe international sanctions targeting Putin, the Russian economy, and those individuals and entities that are supporting and enabling the Russian military’s invasion.”

