ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix & Live Sports? Ted Sarandos Says Streamer Would Need To Find Revenue & Profit Stream Before Kicking Off Move, Talks Up ‘F1: Drive To Survive’

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix long has been asked whether it eventually would move into live sports. Ted Sarandos , co-CEO of the streamer, revealed Tuesday during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, what it would need to make that happen.

He said he wasn’t so sure that it could add a “big profit stream” with the addition of live sports. “I’m not saying that we’ll never do sports, but we’ll have to see a path to growing a big revenue stream and a great profit stream with it,” he said.

The comments come as the streamer’s interest in sports-adjacent content grows. It has had success with the Formula 1: Drive To Survive docuseries – credited with growing interest in the motorsport in the U.S. as it recently premiered its fourth season. It also has similar projects around NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and golf’s PGA Tour.

Sarandos’ co-CEO Reed Hastings told German newspaper Der Spiegel that it would consider buying the rights to F1. However, he also pointed out that it would require control in order to make that level of investment for its subscribers.

Instead, Sarandos pointed out that it would continue to look at sports-adjacent programming and documentary content.

He also highlighted Netflix’s focus on gaming, rather than live sports, at this current juncture, an area the streamer is able to have more rights and ownership.

Netflix Will Add Advertising In “Next Year Or Two” As Co-CEO Reed Hastings Finally Concedes

“We expand our content verticals constantly,” Sarandos said. “For us, look at games as a great example of adding something brand new to the service, something new for our members to enjoy. We’re going down the game path because it fits us really nicely, our ability to tell stories and build worlds are very consistent with our existing skillset and culture and we think we can build a big revenue and profit stream by adding games.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended Due To Complaint Against Bill Murray For Inappropriate Behavior

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following the news that production was suspended on the Searchlight film Being Mortal, sources tell Deadline the reason for suspension had to do with a complaint made against star Bill Murray for inappropriate behavior. It is unknown at this time what Murray’s involvement in the project will be going forward as the investigation remains active. Insiders add that Aziz Ansari — who is starring, writing and making his directorial debut on the film alongside his partner Youree Henley — was not a part of the complaint, nor was Seth Rogen, who also appears in...
MOVIES
Deadline

California Covid: Test Positivity Up Nearly 50% In One Week As New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.2 Begins To Show

Click here to read the full article. Covid test positivity in California is up 47.6% in the past week, according to the California State data dashboard. One week ago, the 7-day daily test positivity rate was 2.1%. Today, it sits at 3.1%. That’s quite a jump for a metric that is averaged over seven days to account for daily fluctuations in data reporting and testing. The rise comes as a new version of Omicron, a subvariant of BA.2 called BA.2.12.2 is making inroads in the region and across the country. The sublineage is thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

HBO Max, HBO Hit 76.8M Global Subs In Q1, Up 3M From Year End; WarnerMedia Profit Squeezed By CNN+, Streaming Spend

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and HBO had 76.8 million global subscribers as of March – up by 3 million from the previous quarter and 12.8 million from the year earlier. Domestic subscribers of 48.6 million rose 4.4 million year-on-year, AT&T said, reporting its last quarterly numbers as parent of WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia merged with Discovery April 8 creating Warner Bros. Discovery. “AT&T has entered a new era,” said CEO John Stankey, with the telco now pared back down to its core businesses in mobility, business wireline and consumer wireline. AT&T said the subscriber bump was mostly driven by international...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Golshifteh Farahani
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Streamer#Netflix Live Sports#Formula#Golf#Pga Tour#German
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

After an unprecedented downturn in subscriber growth in the first quarter, Netflix executives are eyeing the millions of people using other subscribers’ accounts as a way to reverse the streaming service’s current trajectory. Netflix. NFLX,. -35.12%. executives said Tuesday that the service lost 200,000 paid subscribers on a...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
ZDNet

Best live TV streaming service 2022: Cut the cord

We're not spending as much time watching TV as we used to, but at an average of three hours a day, we're still watching a lot. You might think that would be good news for the cable companies. Nope. More people than ever are dumping cable and satellite TV for streaming. Today, 69% of watchers prefer streaming to traditional TV offerings.
MLS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Plans To Add Commercials For Some Subscribers, And The CEO Explained The Change In Course

For as long as Netflix has been in the streaming game, there’s been one consistent aspect of all the platform’s plans: no commercials. No matter which Netflix subscription plans people choose, they’re all guaranteed not to have whatever movie or TV show they’re watching be interrupted by advertisements. Well, that era is coming to a close, as Netflix is putting together plans for some subscribers to be able to choose cheaper, ad-supported plans, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained why this is happening.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Viewers Pissed About Commercials Being Added

Netflix has been making some big changes lately, and fans are not impressed. First, the streaming giant raised prices on services. Next, Netflix execs announced the streaming service is hoping to crack down on households sharing passwords and accounts. Now, Netflix customers are shocked to learn that they may be seeing ads added to some of their favorite shows and movies when watching the streaming service. And, many are not happy with this news.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Hulu Users Report Widespread Issues With the Streaming Service

Users are reporting that Hulu is down and they are not able to access the app or even stream video on Thursday night. Users are reporting that the issues with Hulu are taking place with the on-demand and live TV parts of the service. Messages started arriving at Hulu around 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Chicago, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. have been reporting the most issues around Hulu on Thursday night into the app’s headquarters.
INTERNET
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy