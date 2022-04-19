ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jarvis Landry Visiting Saints This Week

By Madison Williams
 1 day ago

The free agent wide receiver reportedly has the Browns still in the mix.

Jarvis Landry is reportedly visiting the Saints this week, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler . He is expected to arrive on Wednesday in New Orleans.

The wide receiver was released by the Browns in mid-March, causing him to become a free agent, after his former team signed Amari Cooper. The five-time Pro Bowler is reportedly still in discussions with Cleveland for a potential deal.

The Saints, on the other hand, are in need of a star wide receiver. The team’s main receiver, Michael Thomas, missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury that required two surgeries. Thomas is expected to rejoin the active roster in the 2022 season, though.

However, the Saints struggled last season with their wide receiver numbers. Marquez Callaway finished on top of the team’s statistics in terms of receiving yards with 698. Running back Alvin Kamara had the team’s third most receiving yards with 439.

Landry recorded his lowest number of receiving yards in the 2021 season, mostly due to missing four games because of a sprained MCL. He finished the season with 52 receptions out of 87 targets for 570 yards and two touchdowns. He’s had three seasons with over 1,000 yards in his eight year career thus far.

