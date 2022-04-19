ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury, 37, plans to play ‘at least another season’

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e35zb_0fE6HUoo00

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is not thinking about retirement just yet.

The well-traveled 37-year-old said Tuesday that he wants to play in 2022-23.

“I would like to play at least another season,” Fleury said. “I decided that recently. I still enjoy playing. I still have fun, my body is still holding up, most of the time. But yes, another season and we’ll see after.”

Fleury is best known for winning three Stanley Cups during 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He went to the Vegas Golden Knights in their 2017 expansion draft and played four seasons for them — famously helping the club reach the 2018 Stanley Cup Final — before being traded in the 2021 offseason to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago fell out of the playoff picture early on and moved Fleury to Minnesota before the trade deadline. But he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season, giving him some say in where he will wrap up his career.

Last season, Fleury won the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender, for the first time in his career. His 517 career goalie wins rank third all-time behind Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551).

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, Fleury was 25-22-5 on the season between Chicago and Minnesota, with a .910 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average. Fleury won six of his first seven starts with the Wild.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Reset Defense, Singing Fleury

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan reset his personnel at practice on Tuesday, and Louis Domingue appears ready to jump back into NHL action. The Florida Panthers are unbeatable, the Vancouver Canucks late-season charge picked up another point as the LA Kings grabbed two, the Evander Kane grievance hearing is dragging on, the New York Islanders honored Mike Bossy, and Marc-Andre Fleury wants to play at least one more season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins Will Be Without These Four Players For Upcoming Road Trip

On their upcoming two-game road trip, the Boston Bruins will need to once again piece together their line combinations with several players out with injuries. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday that David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark won’t travel with the team for its matchups against the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jesper Froden, who suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s win over the Penguins, also will stay behind.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes shocking decision on future in NHL

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is in his 18th year in the NHL, having been serving between the net for nearly two decades. After joining the Wild at the trade deadline, it was widely expected that this would be Fleury’s final go-around in the league. That may not be the case, however. According to Allan Walsh, the 37-year-old Wild goalie revealed that he wants to play another season in the league and is not quite ready to call it a career.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Roy
Person
Martin Brodeur
Yardbarker

Jets need to replace Logan Stanley on their third pairing

After Tuesday’s 3-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers, it’s evident throughout the Winnipeg Jets fan base that they need to replace defenceman Logan Stanley on their third defensive pairing as soon as possible. That pairing has seen its fair share of mishaps this year, and it...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Montreal Canadiens
NHL

Ovechkin scores twice, ties Gretzky, Bossy with nine 50-goal NHL seasons

Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history with nine. Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history with nine when he scored twice for the Washington Capitals in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.
NHL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Kraken sport special warmup jerseys for NHL Green Night

Local artist's design features eco-friendly imagery. The Seattle Kraken wore special warmup jerseys to celebrate their NHL Green Night on Wednesday. The jerseys were designed by local artist Shogo Ota, who used a range of eco-conscious imagery in his design. The Kraken crest includes images of solar panels, a water station and windmills.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Ovechkin hit 50 goals, but Capitals lose 4-3 to Vegas in OT

The Capitals had a whirlwind night in Las Vegas as captain Alex Ovechkin hit more milestones, but they came in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Washington rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period, after Vegas had taken a 3-2 lead with two goals early in the period, but an overtime winner sent the Capitals leaving Sin City disappointed.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy