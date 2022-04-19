ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Christian Siriano Celebrates Love in Las Vegas

 1 day ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Christian Siriano is a world renowned fashion designer that has dressed several celebrities around the globe, but now you could get a chance to wear one of his bridal creations as you get ready to walk down the isle to say “I do”.

Las Vegas Now’s Senior Producer – Natalia Malsenido got the chance to talk with him about that and so much more!

The wedding dress giveaway is now live and runs until 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, May 22.

For more details on the giveaway and to learn how to enter, visit fslv.com.

