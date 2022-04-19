ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahoa, HI

‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii for alleged assault

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHyPw_0fE6Gvza00
Tweet

Hawaii police on Tuesday arrested Ezra Miller, known for playing The Flash in “Justice League,” after the actor allegedly threw a chair at a woman.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault in the town of Pāhoa in Hawaii County, according to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said Miller, 29, was a guest at a house during an event when they “became irate” after they were asked to leave. Miller allegedly threw a chair at a woman, which struck her on the forehead and caused a half-inch cut.

Police later tracked Miller down to an intersection and arrested them. Miller was released around 4 a.m. The investigation into the incident is still open.

Miller is best known for playing The Flash, but they also appeared in the Harry Potter universe film series “Fantastic Beasts” as well as in the coming-of-age drama “The Perks of Being A Wallflower.”

Miller’s arrest on Monday follows a similar incident last month.

On March 28, they were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in the town of Hilo.

Police said Miller became “agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” Hawaii police said in a press release. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Hours after they were released on bail from the bar, Miller harassed a couple in their bedroom. The couple pushed for a temporary restraining order against Miller, but the petition was lifted last week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The young actor has been accused of using violence before, including when Variety published a story in 2020 saying they allegedly choked a woman at a bar in Iceland.

Miller is starring in “The Flash,” set to hit theaters in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ezra Miller dances wildly by themself in video filmed weeks after arrest

Ezra Miller’s legal woes won’t prevent them from cutting a rug on the dance floor. The embattled “Flash” star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was spotted wildly dancing in an odd way at a bar in Hawaii, according to footage obtained by TMZ. An erratic Miller was filmed at the Hilo Axe Lounge and appeared to be alone as they busted a move and dropped it low, seemingly without a care in the world. It’s unclear if Miller, 29, participated in any axe throwing or stepped into the “rage room” that the venue offers. The “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Pahoa, HI
State
Hawaii State
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Justice League#Iceland
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
65K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy