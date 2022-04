There is what you might call a “spoiler” in the title of Céline Sciamma’s new movie, a key to unlocking her look at childhood that’s hiding in plain sight. The French filmmaker’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire begins not with love, but with death: An eight-year-old named Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) has just lost her elderly grandmother. Her mom (Nina Meurisse) is packing up everything in the house she grew up in, located on the edge of a forest. Dad (Stéphane Varupenne) is helping out the best he can. Nelly wants to comfort her grieving parent, but Mom keeps pushing away. Eventually, she leaves to mourn on her own, promising to return to Nelly in a few days. In the meantime, the girl and her father will finish cleaning out the place.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO