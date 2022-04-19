ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry tells Hoda Kotb California now feels like ‘home’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
Prince Harry has revealed that California feels like “home” to him and that he and Meghan Markle have been welcomed with “open arms” after the couple stepped down from their roles  as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the US.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his comfort in his new home during an interview with Today’ s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where he is currently attending the fifth Invictus Games.

In a preview of the interview aired on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt , the royal told Kotb that he has adjusted well to the move.

“Home for me now is, for the time being, it’s in the states,” Harry said. “And it feels that way as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms. And it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

In response, Kotb asked Harry: “So you feel like that’s home more for you,” to which the royal confirmed with a nod of his head and said: “Yeah.”

The duke and duchess relocated to the state in March 2020 after expressing their intent to leave their roles in the royal family.

After initially moving to Canada, the couple moved to Los Angeles, California, before settling in Montecito, where they now live with their two children, Archie Harrison, two, and Lilibet Diana, 10 months.

Kotb’s full interview with Prince Harry will air Wednesday morning on the Today show.

The Independent

The Independent

