ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams WR Cooper Kupp not looking to be top-paid wideout

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxoBU_0fE6FrQT00

Cooper Kupp may have been the most productive receiver in the NFL last season, but he says he isn’t looking to be the highest paid.

The Super Bowl MVP is in the midst of contract extension negotiations with the Los Angeles Rams at a time in which the receiver market has exploded.

Davante Adams set a new high with a contract averaging $28.5 million per season when the Las Vegas Raiders acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in mid-March. Less than a week later, Tyreek Hill topped that with a $30 million average after he was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

Kupp is slated to make $14.875 million this season and $14.625 million in 2023. He likes seeing the big deals around the NFL but said it isn’t important to him to be at the top of the money list.

“I don’t think that’s really kind of the approach that I take,” Kupp told reporters Tuesday after a voluntary team workout. “I definitely think there’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that you feel like is fair. A place for me and for this organization.

“I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It’s more about being in a place that’s just right for both sides.”

Kupp is in line for a big raise after putting together one of the top receiving seasons in NFL history.

The 28-year-old Kupp became the fourth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yardage (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). The others are the San Francisco 49ers’ Jerry Rice in 1990, the Green Bay Packers’ Sterling Sharpe in 1992 and the Carolina Panthers’ Steve Smith in 2005.

Kupp also caught two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, the latter one for the winning score with 1:25 to play as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Kupp has 433 receptions for 5,517 yards and 40 touchdowns in 71 regular-season games (57 starts) over five seasons.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said the organization has had “good dialogue” with both Kupp and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald in terms of getting extensions done.

Also, quarterback Matthew Stafford said his throwing arm is feeling good. Stafford reportedly had an anti-inflammatory shot earlier in the offseason.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Miami, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Indiana Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Dolphins#American Football#Rams Wr#The Los Angeles Rams#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#Tyreek Hill#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afl Nfl
KESQ

Super Bowl MVP Kupp won’t stay home while Rams talk contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and won the Super Bowl MVP award last year. Anybody would deserve a raise after such a spectacular season, and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams say they want to give it to their star receiver. But Kupp still showed up this week for the first voluntary workouts of the Rams’ truncated offseason. He isn’t about to stay home out of financial displeasure or football exhaustion while the rest of the Rams are getting to work on chasing their second ring. Kupp knows discussions about a new contract will occur, although coach Sean McVay gave no concrete update on any talks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

49ers Insider Clears Up False Narrative About Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers have two major roster issues to settle. First, they must find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is still on the roster while rehabbing his throwing shoulder away from the team’s practice facility. Then there’s the situation with Deebo Samuel, who is skipping the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NFL Analysis Network

3 Way-Too-Early Predictions For Falcons QB Marcus Mariota In 2022

The Atlanta Falcons made a shocking move when they traded their franchise icon at quarterback, Matt Ryan. Still, after flirting with Deshaun Watson they felt it was right to let Matt Ryan choose his next team to finish his career, and you have to respect that. Still, they had Ryan, they thought they had Watson, and now they actually have Marcus Mariota.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy